During its first meeting held through Zoom, the Bridgewater Town Council started early Tuesday to adopt an ordinance regarding how government meetings will be handled moving forward.
In a special meeting called by Mayor Ted Flory, council members adopted an ordinance that allows for council meetings to be held electronically without the physical presence of a quorum due to COVID-19 making it “both impracticable and unsafe to assemble a quorum in a single location.”
With the unanimous approval, Town Council, Planning Commission and any other meetings will be held electronically, agendas for such meetings will be posted on the town’s website 24 hours in advance, there will be no public participation during meetings unless a public hearing is held, and all minutes from such meetings will note that members met electronically.
Council member Bill Miracle was absent for the vote.
If a public hearing is held, residents should email comments to meetingcomment@bridgewater.town to be made part of the hearing record.
Any deadlines requiring action by the town will be suspended while the ordinance is in place, but town officials are encouraged to take action when appropriate to meet deadlines.
The ordinance will be in effect until June 10 unless readopted beforehand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.