Over the years, Mary Hanlon has become a familiar face to Bridgewater families as a cafeteria worker at John Wayland Elementary School. On Wednesday, Hanlon turned 80, but the town was determined to not let social distancing keep Hanlon from a proper celebration.
In secret, Hanlon’s children plotted a drive-by birthday parade so their mother could see her loved ones on her special day.
Word of the parade circulated for several days over Facebook and attracted more than 80 people who responded interested in the event.
“She’s very outgoing, very friendly and she’ll do anything for anybody,” said Brigid Byers, Hanlon’s daughter. “I just can’t wait to watch her reaction and be there with her when it’s all happening.”
Since the second week of March, Hanlon has been on lockdown alone, seeing her family frequently for grocery stops and quick conversation but unable to leave the home.
Byers said before COVID-19, she had planned a surprise birthday party with a guest list of 150 invitees. No longer able to gather in celebration in the comfort of Hanlon’s home, the town showed up in a public distant display of affection, maintaining social distance.
“We were having a big 80th birthday party for her anyway and it was going to be a surprise, but due to the COVID, we had to cancel that,” Byers said.
As far as Hanlon knew, her only birthday plans included a grocery drop-off from Byers and a few cupcakes shared between an intimate gathering of family, but the town had other ideas.
At 6:30 p.m., the town hall parking lot was flooded with cars dressed in assortments of balloons, pinwheels and celebratory signs. Against the dark, drizzly sky, an abundance of pastel and iridescent balloons brought a sense of warmth and cheer while drivers sat parked, buzzing with anticipation for the parade to begin.
Many of the participants were friends, family and neighbors from around town, but the parade also included family members who took the trip from as far as Maryland to wish Hanlon a happy birthday.
Melissa Patterson and her daughter Abby Williamson drove from Richmond in a red truck tethered with a rainbow of balloons to visit their family friend of over 20 years. Patterson said there was no doubt in her mind about making a two-hour drive to see Hanlon.
“Mary is an absolutely wonderful person. She’s the best,” Patterson said. “And how often do you turn 80?”
Just a few blocks away, Hanlon sat on her front porch opening presents with family, oblivious to the party heading her way. When the clock struck 6:45 p.m., Police Chief Joe Simmons pulled onto Bruce Street with lights flashing, leading dozens of cars to an unsuspecting Hanlon.
Colorful signs reading “Go for 100” and “Happy Birthday” were taped to Elaine Mann’s car as she cruised down the block.
“I don’t know how many people are here, but I’m not surprised. Mary is very active in the community. She knows everybody,” Mann said about her sister-in-law.
Carrying a miniature cupcake balloon and a grin that stretched across her entire face, Hanlon stood in shock at the end of her driveway to greet paraders and share her thanks, surprise and anticipation to reunite with loved ones soon.
Kisses were blown, horns honked and laughter shared for 20 minutes while some vehicles circled back and nearby friends joined the parade on foot to deliver gifts.
“Holy crap, where’s the end of it?” Hanlon laughed. “This is wonderful. Oh, I can’t believe this.”
By the end of the birthday drive-by, Hanlon stood on the curbside surrounded by friends and family, still giggling from shock, overcome with joy from all those who turned up to wish her a happy birthday.
“I just couldn’t stop laughing. Eighty years old. I don’t feel 80, and I don’t act 80,” Hanlon said. “This was so much fun. … Wait until I reach 100.”
The drive-by lasted less than half an hour, but Simmons said Hanlon’s impact on Bridgewater is timeless.
“She’s had a great impact. She worked for the school system in the cafeteria and has touched a lot of lives within the community,” he said. “She’s affected many a life in surrounding communities, so I would say people around here who have kids in school would know of her and that’s she’s always a pleasure to be around and always puts a smile on in the cafeteria.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.