Bridgewater Town Manager Jay Litten announced Wednesday afternoon that the Doug Will Tennis Center will be closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
All public parks will remain open on their normal schedule.
The town is also urging residents to pay bills online or by dropping off payments in the drop box located at the community center.
No other changes to the town’s policies have been made at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.