Bridgewater College has decided that for the safety of students and staff, they will go to distance learning for the remainder of the semester, according to a letter sent to students from David Bushman.
Bridgewater's Pandemic Task Force has been monitoring the changing and ongoing situation related to COVID-19. Due to the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control that gatherings of more than 50 people should not occur for at least the next eight weeks, the college has implemented a number of additional changes.
Classes will be taught via distance learning for the rest of the semester. May term travel courses will be canceled, while online courses may be added. The college we will work with students who need to complete requirements for graduation during May term.
All events for spring semester are canceled or postponed, including commencement. Pending changes to current CDC guidance, commencement could be held remotely or later in the summer.
Campus buildings are closed to the public and to students in the local area. Only employees and the students who remain on campus may use the buildings.
Food service is only available for the small group of students who must remain on campus and is not open to faculty and staff.
The Department of Student Life is developing plans for scheduling the return of residential students to campus to check out of rooms and will communicate this information soon.
Additionally, Bridgewater College is developing plans for refunding the portion of the residential fee impacted by the move to remote learning for students no longer staying on campus.
"We are living in unprecedented times," Bushman said in his letter to students. "As the crisis in our country and our world continues to evolve, it is becoming ever clearer that we must change as well, at least for the foreseeable future."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.