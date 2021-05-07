Bridgewater College President David Bushman issued a statement Friday saying all members of the college community will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
"While we all appreciate that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and that we must remain vigilant around public health measures to protect ourselves and our community, there is reason to be hopeful as we plan for the future," Bushman said in his statement.
More than 100 million U.S. residents are fully vaccinated, and, as of April 19, all adults in the U.S. are eligible to receive the vaccine. Recent data suggest that these vaccines not only protect those inoculated from serious infection but also are protective for asymptomatic infection and the risk of transmission of the virus to others.
To help protect the Bridgewater College community and its neighbors, they will require all members of the campus community — faculty, staff and students — to submit verification of full vaccination for COVID-19 no later than Aug. 2, Bushman said.
Individuals are considered “fully vaccinated” 14 days after they receive their final dose of a vaccine authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Depending on the type of vaccine, the full vaccination process can take as long as six weeks, four weeks between doses followed by two weeks after the final dose.
Based on current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, and to ensure students, faculty and staff can provide the information required for verification by Aug. 2, they should plan to receive their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine no later than June 15 or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by July 12. Bridgewater College will provide information on the verification process later in the summer.
Medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated, but the expectation will be that campus and classrooms will overwhelmingly consist of fully vaccinated individuals, greatly reducing the risk for all, Bushman said.
Other higher education institutions are doing similarly, and a recent formal opinion of the Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring supports this approach. According to Herring, “more than 650,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the Commonwealth and 10,691 Virginians have died as a result.” Although the Attorney General’s opinion was focused on public higher education institutions, his conclusion is apt, for a private institution, saying: “In my opinion, a COVID-19 vaccine mandate by a state college or university would be reasonable to control COVID-19 and prevent a campus outbreak.”
