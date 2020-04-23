The NFL Draft and ensuing free agent frenzy are always filled with uncertainty for the players involved. That goes double for those from a small school such as Bridgewater College and the process has been magnified exponentially this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ll always remember 2020,” Corey Williams, an agent and CEO of Overtime Sports Management, said. “I thought the lockout year was bad. This is 100 times worse.”
Williams has been an NFL Players Association certified advisor since 2010 and helped clients through the NFL lockout of 2011 when rookie minicamps were canceled.
One of Williams’ newest clients is Bridgewater linebacker Gary Ramey Jr. Ramey and fellow Eagles linebacker Re’Shaun Myers led Bridgewater to an undefeated regular season and a spot in the NCAA Division III playoffs. Thanks in part to that run, they had become rare Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) players to get some serious attention from pro scouts.
Both were specifically requested by NFL teams to take part in the Pro Day at James Madison last month. But the outbreak of coronavirus not only led to the cancelation of JMU’s Pro Day but took pro scouts off the road altogether.
Ramey and Myers were always long shots to be picked in this week’s NFL Draft, but with no pro days or other verified workouts with NFL scouts that essentially eliminated the possibility.
“We had our own opportunities to maybe try to do a virtual pro day,” Ramey said. “But those numbers aren’t even really going to be looked at unless a regional scout or maybe an ex scout is doing your evaluation and verifying those numbers right. So we just tried to share as much film as possible.”
In the weeks that followed the aborted JMU Pro Day didn’t help their chances of catching on at any level of pro football. The Indoor Football League canceled its upcoming season and the fledgling XFL suspended its operations.
Like the NFL, it’s unclear when the Canadian Football League will resume normal operations.
Typically the hours after the NFL Draft are a frenzy for underrated free agents, who begin taking calls from NFL teams looking to fill out their upcoming rookie minicamps.
It seems unlikely those rookie camps will take place this season. They certainly won’t next week as they would have in a typical year. But it’s possible more players in Ramey and Myers’ positions will get invitations to training camp, should the NFL be on a normal schedule by late summer.
“We’re going to keep going whether I get a call this draft or not,” Ramey said. “Camp is still an option or playing overseas is an option. We’ve continued to hear from the Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals, so I think there is still interest there.”
The hope is balanced by uncertainty, especially for small-college players who didn’t play many games in front of scouts last fall.
“There is a chance to be a free agent,” Williams said. “But if there were rookie minicamps next weekend after the draft there might have been a higher likelihood. The CFL pushed back their training camps. The XFL is out, so what we are seeing is a high supply of football players with not as much demand. This is the first time in more than 20 years we haven’t had any indoor football at all.
“It’s uncharted territory.”
PARKER TO APPALACHIAN STATE
Earlier in the week, first-year James Madison basketball coach Mark Byington expressed some optimism point guard Deshon Parker might return to JMU despite putting his name in the transfer portal.
But Thursday afternoon Parker, who started every game for JMU as a sophomore and averaged 10 points and 4 assists, announced he was heading to Appalachian State in North Carolina.
The Dukes also officially announced the signing of Rashawn Fredericks, a graduate transfer and former junior college All-American who played one season at Cincinnati before sitting out at UAB last year.
“We needed an older player to come in right away,” Byington said in a statement through the school. “I recruited Rashawn a few years ago before he went to Cincinnati. He is a very good shooter and has great toughness and wants to win.”
Byington told the Daily News-Record on Tuesday the Dukes could potentially add more transfers and Parker’s departure opens up a scholarship. JMU has reportedly been in contact with graduate transfer guards Ray Salnave of Monmouth and Richardson Maitre from Florida Atlantic. The Dukes have also been linked to 6-10 UAB grad transfer Makhtar Gueye and Northwestern State forward Chudier Bile.
