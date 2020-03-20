In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bridgewater Town Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.
Residents can still contact the town 24 hours a day, seven days a week though B-Connected by calling 540-908-4212.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bridgewater Town Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.
Residents can still contact the town 24 hours a day, seven days a week though B-Connected by calling 540-908-4212.
To help keep the community informed about critical developments during the current coronavirus crisis, The Daily News-Record has temporarily opened free access to all articles related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its local, regional and national impacts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.