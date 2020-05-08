BROADWAY — On the first Thursday of May, hundreds of people are asked to bow their heads as part of the National Day of Prayer, but as places of worship remained empty Thursday, one pastor took to the streets to share his message.
Standing in front of the Veterans Memorial Wall in downtown Broadway was Donnie Owen, a pastor at Broadway Baptist Church. With an iPhone hooked up to a tripod, Owen held a short service on Facebook live and was joined by church members, fellow pastors and town officials.
Those in attendance gave speeches, read poems and prayed for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic — all taking turns being six feet away from each other.
“Today is the National Day of Prayer,” Owen said. “It exists to communicate with every individual the need for personal repentance and prayer, to promote the significance of prayer and to acknowledge God, the God of the Bible to whom we pray.”
Owen spoke briefly on the history of the National Day of Prayer, noting it was first called in 1775 by the Continental Congress, which asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation.
Each year, the president signs a proclamation to encourage Americans to pray on the National Day of Prayer.
“Because of the faith of many of our Founding Fathers, public prayer and national days of prayer have a long-standing and significant history in American tradition,” Owen said.
But tradition changed on Thursday as prayers were held from a podium displaying a “Broadway Strong” sign and heard from those tuning in on personal devices.
Only the few people enjoying an afternoon stroll through the downtown area were able to observe the service in person, taking a pause on the sidewalk adjacent to where Owen was preaching from.
“Our land has been wounded by hurricanes, tornadoes and flood. It has been wounded by hatred and violence. We are wounded by our enemies and we are wounded by ourselves,” Owen said. “Now we are faced with an invisible enemy COVID-19 — a pandemic.”
During the service, Gail Gutschmidt, a Broadway resident and member of Broadway Baptist Church, read a poem her sister wrote called “In his presence.”
Scott Harris, a pastor at Greenmount Church of the Brethren, took time to pray for those working in education and health care services, as did Troy Marshall, who is a member at Broadway Baptist Church.
Mayor Tim Proctor concluded the service by thanking Owen for organizing the event.
“I know we have a newfound respect for those essential workers,” he said.
Owen said he had been asked by several people if he would host a National Day of Prayer service, which led him to working with the town to make it happen.
“I think when we stop doing what we normally celebrate as Americans, then we are letting the virus defeat us,” he said.
