In a post to its Facebook page Wednesday, the town of Broadway announced that it is closing town facilities to in-person interaction with the public to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town office staff will be available via phone (540-896-5152) from 8 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or via email at info@town.broadway.va.us
Payments for water, sewer, personal property and real-estate taxes can me made over the phone during business hours or mailed to P.O. Box 156, Broadway, Va., 22815. Payments can also be left in the drop box at the Town Office.
— Staff Report
