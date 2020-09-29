Cecee Hawkins, 57, of Broadway, said she was like many Americans when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“I watched it wash over the world and come this way, like Italy. I remember it hitting Italy really bad,” Hawkins said. “I kind of tried to ignore it and so much was going on already and then it finally came around here.”
She said she first started to fear the virus when a smoker Hawkins knows in North Carolina got a very bad case.
“At one point, they didn’t know if he was going to live and that’s when it started to scare me,” Hawkins said.
After a short trip to Seneca Rocks, W.Va., with her husband in early August, Hawkins said the ride home was increasingly unpleasant as she felt worse and worse. Upon arriving home, she went to bed.
“And out of the blue, I woke up with the worst migraine I ever had and I was very sick on the stomach,” Hawkins said. “Within hours it took over. It took over.”
The next day, she felt even worse.
“By 3 o’clock [p.m.] I couldn’t get comfortable because I felt I got run over by a herd of elephants,” Hawkins said.
After a few days sick, she was tested for COVID-19 and her fears were confirmed when she received the results — positive.
“That’s when I couldn’t believe it,” Hawkins said. “I couldn’t believe it.”
In her second week of illness, one night Hawkins awoke with a terrible belief that she would not survive.
“I know that’s dramatic, but that’s honestly how sick I felt and I felt I would never feel right again,” Hawkins said.
Though Hawkins never did have to be hospitalized, 114 Rockingham County and 93 Harrisonburg residents with COVID-19 have had to be hospitalized, according to Monday data from the Virginia Department of Health. As well, 34 COVID-19 patients in the city have died, while Rockingham recorded its 22nd death of a COVID-19 patient Monday.
Nearly 150,000 COVID-19 cases have been identified in Virginia, where nearly 11,000 people have been hospitalized and 3,172 patients have died, according to Monday’s data from the Virginia Department of Health.
In the United States, there has been over 7.16 million COVID-19 cases with 205,000 deaths, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
During Hawkins’ second week with the virus, she lost her ability to taste, a CDC identified symptom of contracting COVID-19.
“That was very weird,” Hawkins said.
She said she now tries to diplomatically convince people who do not take the virus seriously, or even argue the whole virus is a hoax, to do their part.
“It’s just sad that there’s so many people who are afraid of [the virus] so they’re ignoring it like I did at the beginning,” Hawkins said. “And once I got it, I tell every single person I can that it’s not a joke.”
During one of Hawkins’ post-COVID-19 visits to Walmart, a woman was not wearing a mask and declined to put one on when Hawkins asked her to out of respect for others in the store.
“I just told her ‘I just got over COVID-19 and if you want this pandemic to end, the only way to do it is to slow it down and the [easiest] way to slow it down is to wear masks,’” Hawkins said.
Though, she added, an increasing number of area residents have been wearing masks in public over the past few weeks.
Hawkins said she was careful, wore a mask and even kept hand sanitizer in the car, which she regularly used, but still has no idea where she could have gotten the virus.
“I really think wearing the mask slows [the virus] down, so even if you’re carrying [the virus] it keeps us safer,” Hawkins said. “And believe me, I had people say ‘You were wearing the mask and you still got it’ and I think it prevented me from getting [the virus] a long time ago.”
However, Hawkins has seen people arguing rudely among each other about mask wearing or the virus in general.
“The stress of everything puts everyone on edge and brings out the worst,” Hawkins said.
She said such visceral reactions to the pandemic also seem to be part of how the ratcheting-up and volatile current state of national politics has bled into everyday Americans’ civil life.
“It breaks my heart how the politics has just made everyone argumentative over a mask,” Hawkins said.
Though she never had respiratory issues, common with COVID-19 cases, Hawkins said she had serious stomach problems and a low-grade fever the entire duration of her experience with the illness.
“It’s not a joke,” Hawkins said, who added she had never been as sick for as long.
By Aug. 24, she was well enough and returned to work, but she still isn’t back to her pre-COVID physical strength or mental acumen.
“By the end of each week I feel a lot more like myself and this is [now] going on two months” since getting the virus, Hawkins said.
