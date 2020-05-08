After delaying a vote on the annual budget during its April 22 meeting, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will still hold off on taking action during Wednesday’s meeting.
A copy of the board’s agenda was released Friday and discussion on the proposed $385.3 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21 was not included.
Trish Davidson, director of finance, said the county hopes to adopt the budget during the last board meeting in May.
“Obtaining good estimates of state revenue for schools has been difficult,” she said. “We feel if we wait a little longer we will have better estimates.”
When the board meets Wednesday, it will consider two action items relating to community development, a refund of overpayment of taxes to Sentara RMH Medical Center and appoint committee members to the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission and Community Services Board.
Starting the meeting will be Dr. Laura Kornegay, health director for the Central Shenandoah Health District, who will be providing a COVID-19 update.
On Friday, the Central Shenandoah Health District reported more than 1,000 cases in the district, 57 hospitalizations and 23 deaths. Localities within the district with reported cases include Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
Harrisonburg has the highest amount of cases reported in the district, 574, followed by Rockingham County at 320.
The board will continue discussing staff reports only when needed, leaving community development and parks and recreation the only reports discussed.
Rhonda Cooper, director of community development, will ask the board to consider bringing forward an ordinance amendment pertaining to outdoor lighting in order to address fixture specifications, pole height, dark sky provisions and lighting details shown on site plans.
The board will also consider a request for variation of street form standards for the Congers Creek Townhomes.
Other items under the community development staff report show a public hearing for the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority’s fee structure tentatively set for June 10.
The board will hear from Kirby Dean, director of parks and recreation, to discuss summer day camp and park activities. The summer day camp has been put on hold until restrictions from the state level are loosened to allow staff and students inside schools.
Dean said in his report that the camp will most likely be a condensed version both in length and maximum numbers.
The board is also likely to discuss eliminating after-school programs at Montevideo Middle School, Wilbur Pence Middle School and Fulks Run Elementary School due to lack of manpower to operate the program efficiently, according to the staff report.
The Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. on Wednesday through Zoom.
