When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, there were a lot of things on people’s minds.
One concern that crossed the mind of Tracy Shaver, chief financial officer for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, was how the shutdown would impact sales tax revenue in Virginia and how big of a revenue hit HCPS would face in the next fiscal year.
It took 10 months to get a solid answer, but Shaver recently was pleasantly surprised to learn the impact of the pandemic had almost the opposite effect. State revenue appears to be up, based on Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget released on Dec. 16.
“People must be out there spending their stimulus money,” Shaver said.
Although in the preliminary stages, Shaver is anticipating a “pretty significant increase” in state revenue over what was predicted last year.
In fact, based on comments made by Northam, the General Assembly is talking about an even greater increase in state revenue for schools than he proposed, Shaver said.
The Governor’s budget also includes funds for a 2% pay increase for Standards of Quality positions — minimum number of employees a school division is required to have based on size. School divisions have more employees than SOQ mandates, therefore they have to make up the difference to give raises to the additional employees.
And it’s good news at the federal level as well. Before leaving office, former President Donald Trump allocated $82 billion for education. Of that money, HCPS will receive $5.2 million to spend on COVID-19 related expenses by September 2023, Shaver said.
Shaver said he is unsure how that money will be spent or if it will be included in the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget. Local revenue is also still up in the air at this point.
Shaver is still working with Superintendent Michael Richards and his cabinet to put together a proposed budget, which Richards is set to release at the March 2 School Board meeting.
