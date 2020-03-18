Government recommendations for gathering sizes have dropped from 100 people to 50 and down to 10 within days, and businesses are taking various approaches to remain open while ensuring customers feel safe or closing doors until the unforeseeable all-clear. Here's a list of what organizations and businesses are changing operations or shutting down during the pandemic.
- Friendly City Dance Room will not be holding community classes or events until the week of March 30. The dance room is still offering personal lessons, at a discounted rate and can be contacted to schedule.
- New Market Area Library is closed and will not reopen until further notice. Accrual of overdue fees is suspended indefinitely.
- Shenandoah Yoga is moving classes online.
- Virginia Quilt Museum is closed until March 31 and offering online shopping.
- Massanutten Regional Library closed all branches through March.
- Agora Downtown Market is closed for the week of March 16-22.
- Arts Council of the Valley administrative offices, Smith House Galleries and Court Square Theater are closed through March 27.
- All Virginia Military Institute museums, including the Virginia Museum of the Civil War in New Market and the Stonewall Jackson House in Lexington, will be closed through April 17.
- Mr. Sato Express is closed until April 1.
- Our Community Place is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast and lunch to provide food for homeless persons.
- The city of Harrisonburg has closed the Cecil F. Gilkerson Activities Center, Westover Pool, the Price Rotary Senior Center and the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center to the public.
- Larkin Arts is closed, but it has online registration for summer camps.
- Dayton Market shops such as The Cheese Place and Prime Cuts & Seafood are offering curbside pickup and delivery.
- Timeless Toys is delivering products to shopper's cars and offering free porch delivery for residents in Bridgewater, Dayton and Harrisonburg for orders over $20.
- Hungry Farmer Country Cafe is offering delivery and takeout orders at the back door or front in addition to dine-in eating.
- The Friendly Fermenter is changing hours to 3 to 7 p.m. every day and serving to-go only in crowlers and growlers.
- Brothers Craft Brewing is offerings Bros Thru, curbside pickup services, and selling beer and merchandise from 1 to 4 p.m. on weekdays. The taproom and patio are both open with limited capacity. Delivery is available through GiddyUP.
- Pale Fire Brewing is limiting hours of operation to 1 to 6 p.m. for carryout and curbside service.
- Capital Ale House is closed.
- Cat's Cradle Center is closed, but staff is available by phone.
- Elk Run Mining Co. is open by appointment only.
- Explore More Discovery Museum is closed.
- The Golden Pony is closed.
- Habana Cafe is closed.
- James McHone Jewelry is open by appointment only and is offering online shopping.
- Jimmy Madison's Southern Kitchen is closed.
- The Mark-It is closed to the public, but staff is taking phone and email orders.
- Midtowne Market is closed.
- The Perch/ The Hub is open to members only.
- Psychic of Harrisonburg is offering $10 off all readings conducted via telephone, facetime, or email. Call 540-560-3326 to schedule.
- Rocktown Gift Shoppe and Hardesty Higgins House Visitor Center is closed.
- Rocktown Kitchen is closed.
- Ruby's Lounge is closed.
- Steel Heart Tattoo is closed.
- Union Station is closed.
- Bella Gelato is offering pickup. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 217-5657.
- Bella Luna dinning room is closed but offering curbside pickup. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 433-1366.
- Benny Sorrentino's is offering pickup and delivery. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 432-6400.
- Beyond's hours are changed to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Business is offering curbside pickup and delivery. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 432-0105.
- Billy Jack's dining room is closed and is offering curbside pickup and delivery. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 628-8836.
- Bittersweet Bakery is offering pickup. Orders can be placed by calling (301) 616-5609.
- Black Sheep Coffee has changed its hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Business is offering pickup and delivery. Orders can be placed by calling (540)217-5560.
- BoBoKo Indonesian Cafe is closing indoor seating and offering curbside pickup. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 434-3542.
- Broad Porch Coffee is changing its hours to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., closing indoor seating and offering curbside pickup. Orders can be placed by calling (540)324-8215.
- Clementine Cafe is closing the dining room and offering pickup and delivery from noon to 8 p.m. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 801-8881.
- Cuban Burger is offering pickup and delivery. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 434-1769.
- Finnigan’s Cove is offering pickup. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 433-9874.
- Food.Bar.Food is closing the dining room and offering pickup. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 433-3663.
- Heritage Bakery & Cafe is offering pickup. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 564-1200.
- Indian & American Cafe is changing its hours to 5-8 p.m., closing the dining room and offering pickup. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 433-1177.
- Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint is changing its hours to 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The dining room is closed but the business is offering pickup and delivery. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 628-8835.
- Joshua Wilton House is offering pickup. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 434-4464.
- Kline's Dairy Bar is walk-up service only and offering pickup. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 434-4014.
- Local Chop & Grill House is offering pickup. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 801-0505. The business is also extending its Taste of Downtown deals through the week of March 16.
- Lola’s Delicatessen is offering pickup and delivery. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 908-3253.
- Magnolia’s Tacos & Tequila Bar is closing its dining room and offering curbside pickup. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 217-5816.
- Mashita is changing its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., closing its dining room and offering pickup and delivery only. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 810-1875.
- Montpelier Restaurant & Bar is changing its hours daily for 1-11 a.,. breakfast and 5-9 p.m. for dinner, plus Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. During those times, the business is offering curbside pickup. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 214-2280.
- Restless Moons Brewing is offering pickup. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 217-2726.
- Ruby’s Arcade is closing the dining room and offering pickup and delivery from noon to 8 p.m. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 615-5351.
- Strite’s Donuts is offering pickup. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 810-3070.
- Taj of India is offering pickup. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 615-5888.
- Three Notch’d Valley Collab House's tasting room is closed but offering pickup. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 217-5939.
- Urgie’s Cheesteaks is offering pickup and delivery. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 615-5455.
- Blue Ridge Dog is offering curbside pickup and delivery. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 908-9536.
- BlueTique Cheap Chic is offering online shopping.
- Bring Your Own is offering online shopping and delivery. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 209-7722.
- Charlee Rose Boutique is offering online shopping.
- Chestnut Ridge Coffee Roaster is offering online shopping. Orders can be placed by calling (501) 336-4494.
- The Frame Factory & Gallery is open by appointment only and offering pickup.
- Gamer Oasis is offering online shopping.
- Glens Fair Price is offering pickup. Orders can be made by calling (540) 434-8272.
- The Lady Jane is offering online shopping and delivery.
- Laughing Dog T-shirts & Gifts is closing the storefront and offering pickup and delivery. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 564-0928.
- Lineage Goods is offering online shopping.
- Mossy Creek Fly Fishing is offering online shopping, pickup and delivery.
- New Creation is offering online shopping.
- Oasis Fine Art Gallery is offering online shopping.
- Rocktown Bicycles is offering online shopping.
- Shenandoah Bicycle Company is offering pickup and delivery. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 437-9000.
- Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn changed its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-7 p.m. on Sunday. Business is offering pickup and delivery. Orders can be placed by calling (540) 208-7601.
- Ten Thousand Villages's storefront is closed and offering online shopping and delivery.
- The Yellow Button is offering appointments, online shopping and delivery.
- Walkabout Outfitters is offering online shopping.
- withSimplicity store is closed and offering online shopping, pickup and delivery.
- The Center is offering online classes.
- Dance & Company is offering online classes.
- Pink Ambition Dance & Fitness is offering online classes.
