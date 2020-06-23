It’s still not entirely clear what the regular season will look like for a variety of Colonial Athletic Association teams across multiple sports. But with an announcement Tuesday by the conference, it does appear each one will have the opportunity to compete for an NCAA tournament berth.
The CAA, which this spring announced the plan to use what it called an Extreme Flexibility Model for scheduling, will hold postseason championships for each non-revenue sport with every conference team eligible to participate.
Football and men’s and women’s basketball will continue to use the previous method of determining the league champion, which receives automatic bids to the NCAA’s postseason tournaments.
“I commend the conference’s athletic administrators and conference staff for their forward-thinking and open-mindedness as we continue to navigate through a period of great unknown associated with the 2020-21 academic year,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said in a statement released Tuesday. “This championship model directly coincides with the Extreme Flexibility Model (EFM) that the conference established for 2020-21 regular season competitions, and provides each student-athlete with an opportunity to work toward the goal of being a CAA Champion.”
In previous years, many of the CAA’s non-revenue sports have conducted tournaments with fields limited to top qualifiers based on regular-season standings. But the Extreme Flexibility Model will allow each school to schedule within their geographic region as a cost-saving measure after the COVID-19 pandemic created a drastic decrease in revenues for the NCAA and its member schools.
Because many CAA teams won’t compete against each other in the regular-season and the possibility of unbalanced schedules seems likely, the league decided that the fairest way to choose an automatic qualifier for NCAA playoffs was to allow every team into the postseason.
James Madison is scheduled to host four of the CAA championship events during the 2020-21 school year. Cross Country will run at the New Market Battlefield on Oct. 31 or Nov. 1 and JMU will also host the CAA outdoor track and field meet at Sentara Park on April 30 and May 1. The entire softball tournament and the women’s lacrosse championship game will also be in Harrisonburg in May.
“You are encouraged to play CAA competition that is within regional proximity,” James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne said. “We’re putting an emphasis on little to no overnight travel and limiting airfare. We are then encouraged to play other institutions in other leagues that are in our geographic area to fill out our schedules. As hard as that is to do during the season, one of the things that impressed me was that we agreed to a full championship for 18 sports programs. There will be a true champion determined in the league.”
Some sports, such as lacrosse and soccer, will have early-round games on various campuses. To limit travel in those situations, the CAA is split into North and South pods. JMU is part of the South pod along with Elon, William & Mary, UNC Wilmington and the College of Charleston. Regardless of seeding, early-round contests will be played within the pods.
According to Bourne, it’s not entirely clear at this point how seeding for each tournament will be determined. But the league will form committees made up of coaches and administrators to examine each team’s body of work. Factors such as head-to-head records, records versus common opponents, winning percentage against Division I opponents, winning percentage versus CAA opponents and RPI rankings could be among criteria considered.
“It’s going to be a very odd year,” Bourne said. “The important thing is are we being fair. We have to be creative, but in the end, I feel like this is the most appropriate thing to do to determine a true league champion.”
