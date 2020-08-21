For one week every August, Mike Wanger calls the barn at the Rockingham County Fair home.
A scaled-back fair due to COVID-19 wasn’t going to stop the 55-year-old McGaheysville resident from volunteering for his 37th year.
Each year, Wanger helps out with the FFA Market Lamb Show. It’s the people that keep him coming back each year.
“It’s the camaraderie we have here, especially in the barn area,” he said. “It’s a family reunion you want to go to every year.”
The fair, which is the largest county fair in the state, drew a crowd of roughly 80,000 people last year.
But, in order to follow social distancing and safety guidelines, there’s a 1,000-person limit on the grounds and inside livestock areas at all times this year, similar to the first fair held in 1949, where 5,000 people attended.
As a result, this year’s fair doesn’t have the traditional carnival rides, grandstand concerts or the always popular demolition derby.
But it does have plenty of livestock shows, tractor pulls and food booths. It also has plenty of volunteers.
Harrisonburg residents John and Jane Beach have volunteered at the fair for 15 years.
In normal years, the couple staffed the information both, helping guide visitors to where they need to go or offering suggestions to families looking for an act to watch.
The Beaches know the fair inside and out.
“We normally study the fair brochure the week before the fair,” said Jane Beach, 70.
This year, the couple is staffing the gates to count the number of people entering and exiting to make sure the fair is maintaining the state’s COVID-related occupancy guidelines.
With most wearing masks, she said, it cuts down on seeing the happy, smiling faces.
“We normally get to see all the smiles,” she said, adding that she’s still happy to greet and talk to the people showing up for a fun-filled night.
Gary Roy, 36, of Port Republic, hasn’t missed a week at the fair in 22 years.
His volunteerism with the fair started in 1998 as a Junior Fair Council member when his FFA advisor introduced him to the council.
From there his passion for the fair grew. He has served on the fair’s board for seven years.
This year, he served as the co-chair of the food booth committee.
Like many of the volunteers, it’s the people that keep bringing Roy back.
“It’s a family thing,” he said. “The people out here care about each other. We all pitch in and do our part.”
