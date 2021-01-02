City staff is preparing to take another look at the reduced Harrisonburg budget as more information is now available about revenue impacts stemming from the pandemic, according to City Manager Eric Campbell.
“I think we’re at the right point to look,” Campbell said.
Campbell said the city made the best estimations of the impact to the budget in early summer, when it proposed reductions to the budget City Council approved.
In June, City Council had to reduce the budget as the pandemic and ensuing economic turmoil took its toll on coffers.
Staff and Campbell also planned to take another look in the middle of the fiscal year to make more informed calculations about impacts to the budget, Campbell said. The city’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30 of each year.
The reductions slashed $11.2 million, or 4% of the $281 million budget, which was adopted in late May.
The school fund dropped from $88.5 million to $85.5 million and the school nutrition fund remained untouched at $4.5 million. The public safety budget decreased from $27 million to $26.3 million, according to city documents. The general fund decreased by $5.1 million, just over 4% of the fund.
Revenue from the city’s meals and lodging taxes have taken a “gigantic” hit during the pandemic, Campbell said.
However, the city’s largest tax source — real estate property tax — appeared to remain relatively unchanged, according to Campbell, citing anecdotal data.
The city suspended all capital projects, set in place a hiring freeze except for critical vacancies and laid off most of its part-time employees.
One of the capital projects suspended was construction of the city’s second high school, which had a groundbreaking ceremony on Jan. 21. The first city resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 12.
Campbell said he will be meeting with Michael Richards, superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools, to discuss the $87.2-million construction project.
Another issue the city continued to face is ensuring services proceed, though there are hiccups as some workers face sickness, Campbell said.
“People have to understand the city is run by employees who are susceptible to the coronavirus,” he said.
Campbell said potentially adjusting the budget again based on the new data helps strengthen the city’s footing for the future.
“We need to position the city to be at its best when we come out of this,” he said.
That includes the results of the ongoing housing study, zoning and subdivison and ordinance review and upcoming downtown master plan study, Campbell said.
“I think all of those are going to be crucial city-foundation documents as we position the city to move forwards out of the pandemic,” he said.
