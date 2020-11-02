When the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved distributing more than $1.6 million of CARES Act funding to provide town assistance, the seven incorporated towns had until Dec. 30 to spend the funds.
With less than two months left until all unused funds must be returned to the county, various town managers revealed how the town used their received CARES Act funds.
Before money could be distributed, the county created a formula to determine how much money would go to each town. According to a finance report from the county in July, the formula was based largely on the population of each town.
Based on the formula, Bridgewater received $317,075, Mount Crawford, $23,679, Dayton, $84,383, Broadway, $204,649, Timberville, $139,064, Elkton, $149,605, and Grottoes, $147,424.
Alex Wilmer, Bridgewater’s assistant town manager, said that so far the town has spent $173,862 of the $317,000 it received from the county.
Of the money spent, $47,000 went toward the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company and $53,000 went toward employee hazard pay from July 20 to Dec. 30.
The volunteer fire department announced the cancellation of its 82nd annual Bridgewater Lawn Party, Steam and Gas Show in early June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the lawn party being a major fundraising event, the town agreed to make a donation to help with operations.
Wilmer said the town also used $19,395.39 for the Bridgewater Economic Stimulus Transfer Program, which provided grant funding for 14 town businesses.
“The remaining CARES Act funds will be for police salaries from July 20 to Dec. 30,” Wilmer said, which is more than $143,000.
In Mount Crawford, Town Manager Libby Orebaugh said the CARES Act funds were put toward police services from Bridgewater.
Mount Crawford does not have a police department and maintains a partnership with the Bridgewater Police Department to have officers patrol the area.
Orebaugh said the town has used $15,639.50 to fund police services and the remaining $8,041.87 will be used toward police services for the fourth quarter.
In Broadway, Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said the town had been able to use its coronavirus relief funding toward several projects that promoted social distancing and safety precautions.
Of the $199,277 spent as of Friday, O’Brien said funding was used toward new flooring in all town offices, new chairs for public seating and council members inside the council room, touchless fixtures in various town-owned buildings and farmers market bags and features to minimize contact.
O’Brien said receiving CARES Act funding meant “a lot” to the town and staff.
“These were projects that weren’t high up on the priority list back in February. However, in the new COVID-related reality that we’re in, they quickly rose to a much higher level of importance,” O’Brien said. “And I think we were able to spread the money around as well through various aspects of the organization and public spaces, and so it will have a meaningful impact to the public and town staff.”
Dayton’s Town Council started formulating a distribution plan shortly after receiving roughly $84,000 and prioritized using the money to support town businesses, hazard pay for town employees and town expenses for COVID-19 protections.
Town Manager Angela Lawrence said the town used $50,000 for its Economic Development Authority, which approved 16 local businesses to receive grants.
“The grants are designed to reimburse businesses for the costs of business interruption caused by coronavirus-related activities,” she said. “We used a formula that incorporated revenues, including other grants received, and additional expenses such as establishing online presence or personal protective equipment.”
Lawrence said the grant funding assisted businesses that were negatively impacted due to the cancellation of Dayton Days and the Redbud Festival.
Lawrence also said the town spent $27,500 on hazard pay for employees, $3,883.71 on PPE and $3,000 on legal fees — leaving no money left over.
Towns that have not spent a portion of their funding include Timberville and Elkton.
Grottoes Town Manager Nathan Garrison could not be reached for comment.
Timberville Town Manager Austin Garber said the town has only used roughly $3,500 of its $139,000, adding that he will present a list of projects and ideas to Town Council at the November meeting.
Greg Lunsford, town manager of Elkton, said the town has paid $43,000 in COVID-19-related expenses.
Items purchased included PPE for police officers and staff, plexiglass shields, cleaning supplies and signage for COVID-19 reminders.
Lunsford said the town also purchased items for the renovated Town Hall facility at the Jennings House, such as touchless water fountains and a renovated operations center for police officers.
The town hired two part-time police officers, a part-time custodian for the Elkton Area Community Center and made donations to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and Elkton Area United Services.
“We have had ongoing meetings with our police leadership as well as our Finance Committee on the best COVID-related use of the remaining funds,” Lunsford said. “Mobile message boards to raise community awareness are being considered as well as touchless door lock systems for the community center and Town Hall buildings. A part-time staff member may also be required for COVID screening in the new Town Hall.”
Lunsford said there was a need for every cent of funding received, but more time is needed to deliberate where those funds get spent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.