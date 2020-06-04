Two companies have made "generous gifts" to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Fund, according to an email from Revlan Hill, the executive director of The Community Foundation.
Cargill, a poultry processing firm with facilities in Rockingham, donated $150,000, while Danone North America, a dairy firm with a facility in Mount Crawford, donated $20,000.
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Response Fund is jointly run by United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and the foundation to raise money for those who are experiencing economic hardship due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Staff Reports
