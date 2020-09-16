Harrisonburg City Public Schools confirmed its first case of COVID-19 since school began at the end of August, according to Superintendent Michael Richards.
On Sunday, a Spotswood Elementary School employee reported to the school division that he or she had seen a doctor after feeling sick and that doctor recommended getting tested for the virus as symptoms pointed toward probable, Richards said.
Two other employees came forward with possible symptoms as well. All three were tested and quarantined while they awaited results. The first employee who saw the doctor tested positive as of Tuesday night.
The results of the other two employees are pending.
Spotswood Elementary School will be closed until Monday at the advice of the Virginia Department of Health.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.