About 26.4% of Rockingham County residents and 22.4% of Harrisonburg residents have completed the 2020 census as of Sunday, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which showed the Valley region on par with statewide self-response rates.
In early March, residents received a mailed invitation to complete the census through an online questionnaire during the same time Virginia was seeing the first presumptive positive COVID-19 cases.
While Virginia may be above the national self-response rate, some census affiliates are worried about the impact COVID-19 could have on college students.
Carah Ong, associate director of the James Madison Center for Civic Engagement at James Madison University, serves as a commissioner with the Virginia Complete Count Commission creating statewide contests and development programs. Because of all the effects the census could see due to COVID-19, Ong said education will be a challenge.
“I think the virus is going to impact students,” she said. “These people were 10 years old last time there was a census count and we have to tell students they can be counted where they go to school.”
The results from the census help to allocate federal funding for hospitals, fire departments and other critical programs and services, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. On a local level, an accurate and complete count can help provide more school lunches to children in need, improve highways and public transportation and restore wildlife.
“It will have a really big impact on the next decade,” Ong said. “We want to think of the future of our community.”
As college students return home amid university and college campus closures, Ong said they need to be reminded to complete the census where they went to school, not where they consider home.
“Students count where they go to school, and we have to educate parents as well about it,” Ong said, adding that parents should not count their child when completing the census if the child attends a college or university out of the area and lives there during the year.
To ensure JMU students complete the census, Ong said the university will promote a global alert on Friday so when students log in to attend class remotely, they will see a notification with a direct link to the census.
“The U.S. Census Bureau is relying on universities to reach out to students,” Ong said.
Other challenges the bureau will face is when it comes to early nonresponse follow-ups and those who had concerns with the census questions.
Ong said going door to door, which was planned for mid-April, has been delayed until April 23 and likely will be delayed again.
The completion date for data collection will also likely be pushed back from its intended July 31 date. Ong said the date has been moved to Aug. 14 for self-response.
For census questions, Ong said the U.S. Census Bureau was already facing challenges due to President Donald Trump’s suggestion that a citizenship question be included.
“It frightened communities and was only going to increase the challenge,” she said.
A citizenship question does not appear on the 2020 census, according to the U.S. Census Bureau website.
During today’s Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board will consider a resolution requesting to delay the 2020 census a week before Census Complete Count Day on April 1.
