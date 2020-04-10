A COVID-19 patient in the Central Shenandoah Health District has died, according to a Friday press release from the Virginia Department of Health.
In a text message, Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said the only information VDH is releasing about COVID-19 patients who have died is the district in which they are located.
The Central Shenandoah Health District covers the counties of Rockingham, Augusta, Rockbridge, Bath and Highland as well as the cities of Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
Citing privacy standards, state health officials have repeatedly rebuffed media inquires for more information regarding COVID-19 patients and cases.
"We regret to announce that we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality," Kornegay said in the press release. "On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to this person's family."
On Thursday, Harrisonburg city spokesperson Michael Parks said cases of COVID-19 in the city and Rockingham County spiked to over 80 and city officials again urged residents to abide by Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order.
Virginia reported more than 460 new cases of COVID-19, the largest one-day increase so far in the coronavirus pandemic.
The numbers, released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, now show more than 4,500 positive tests for the coronavirus in the state with 772 hospitalized. According to those numbers, Harrisonburg has 57 cases with Rockingham County reporting 31.
The death count has increased from 109 to 121.
In most cases, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, including cough and fever. The elderly and those with underlying health problems can experience more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
Those who are 65 and older or have serious medical problems, such as lung and heart disease and diabetes, are urged to self-isolate. Frequent hand-washing and social distancing are recommended to help stop the spread of the virus.
"Unfortunately, we've learned that those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19," said Kornegay in the release. "Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible."
