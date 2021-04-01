Central Shenandoah Health District officials announced Thursday it will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include those qualified under phase 1c.
Essential workers in phase 1c includes employees in water, wastewater, and waste and recycling removal; energy; housing and construction; food service; transportation and logistics; faculty and staff at institutions of higher education; finance; information technology and communication; media; legal services; public safety including engineers; other public health workers and barbers, stylists and hairdressers.
All essential employees that qualify under phase 1c, or 1a and 1b, are urged to register with the Virginia Department of Health to be vaccinated by visiting VDH’s website or calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.
