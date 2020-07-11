Downtown Harrisonburg’s Water Street is home to several food establishments that have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and social-distancing restrictions. With little to no outdoor dining options available, many businesses have relied on takeout orders to stay afloat.
But if 2020 has proven one thing, it is that getting creative is essential.
For the last month, Staunton has been experimenting with creating more outdoor dining options for businesses by closing a downtown street on the weekends to allow tables and chairs to replace traveling cars.
On June 5, Staunton city leaders and the Staunton Downtown Development Association introduced the “Dine Out in Downtown” initiative that closed Beverley Street from 5 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday. With the initiative’s growing success, city council voted to extend the street closure until Sept. 7.
“It’s been successful and businesses have been really pleased ... community members enjoy it,” said Greg Beam, executive director of Staunton Downtown Development Association. “It has helped generate revenue and we are seeing a significant increase in sales from the last few months. This has been a real life saver for some.”
Bringing a similar initiative to Harrisonburg, however, hasn’t been as easy.
Closing Water Street would cause curbside service to be disrupted and for businesses like Bella Luna, a wood-fired pizza restaurant, it would do more harm than good.
“Curbside service is still a dominate part of our business and that would eliminate that,” said Manager Anna Ragland. “There is interest, certainly, but there would be tricky aspects to it.”
Michael Parks, director of communications for the city, said there were multiple conversations with Water Street businesses to allow for outdoor dining on the weekends, but no decision has been made.
“We’ve tried to think outside the box and find ways to be creative to support these businesses, but comparing Water Street with Beverly Street isn’t fair for a number of reasons,” Parks said in an email.
For starters, Parks said, the downtown street system structure doesn’t lend itself to the kind of initiative Staunton has accomplished.
“Beverly Street not only is two lanes, but it has ample on-street parking space and wide sidewalks to provide even more opportunity to set up seating in that area, allow for a fire lane and maintain social distancing,” Parks said. “All of our side streets in the area that would be most beneficial to restaurants, such as Water Street, are much tighter spaces. Creating a Beverly Street-type situation on Water Street would create impediments that our team has been trying to find solutions toward, but it’s difficult.”
Parks said they were able to determine that the option of having limited seating along Water Street from Friday evening to Sunday evening is possible, but there are still a number of considerations left to be made before a project could take place.
There is also a question of whether restaurants located in the area would be interested in participating in the initiative due to the restrictions that would be required.
Restaurants would need to provide shade for outdoor seating, tables and chairs, as well as removing and setting up the space during operation. The cost of making it happen is something Donna Finnigan, owner of Finnigan’s Cove, is still on the fence about.
“Everyone would have to get outdoor furniture and then move it and store it,” she said. “I’m on board with whatever, but our solution is to let us open the bar that gives us more business.”
Then there are safety challenges that would come with closing down the street as several of the businesses in the area can only be reached by Water Street.
“Having a number of tables and diners set up in that space would severely restrict our ability to respond to an emergency, as we would need 20 feet of width for a fire truck,” Parks said. “Combine that with the space needed for social distancing between tables and pedestrian walkways, and you are left with very little space.”
A more reasonable location to pull off an extended outdoor dining operation would be Main Street, Parks said, but even that would be “extremely difficult to manage,” especially with Main Street a main detour route through the city when there are lane closures on Interstate 81.
Parks said if the city were to reduce Main Street to one lane and put up barricades to allow for traffic to continue in one lane and tables setup on another, there would still be safety issues of separating traffic from diners.
It is still a possible plan, but one that will need to be led by a team effort from restaurant owners on Water Street, said Andrea Dono, executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.
“It seems like a great idea, but businesses need to really want it,” she said.
Dono said if there were a consensus among business owners, then there would be efforts made to make outdoor dining happen, such as asking for tent donations or seating.
“It’s not impossible, but just hard to figure out,” she said. “Businesses have to want it.”
