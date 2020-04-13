For the past few weeks, Seth Davis felt disappointed that he hasn’t been able to see the smiling faces of his fellow Christians at Crosslink Community Church.
Crosslink, like many other congregations, has adhered to the government restrictions limiting the number of people in one place as a result of COVID-19. As a result, members have only been able to watch services online.
But thanks to quick planning from the pastoral staff, Davis and his wife, Tiffany, roared into the Rockingham County Fairgrounds in their red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck for a drive-in Easter service.
“We love gathering together,” said Davis, 52, of New Hope. “It was a huge encouragement. Our friends and family … we go to church together. We do life together.”
The Davises were among hundreds to attend the service to celebrate Jesus’ resurrection.
The service was aired on 92.1 WSVA and on Facebook.
Pastor Matthew Kirkland welcomed an estimated 1,000 to 2,000 people into the fairgrounds.
“Honk if you love Jesus,” he shouted before preaching on Jesus’ resurrection, outlined in Matthew 28.
John Edwards, 52, and Kimberly Edwards, 50, of Penn Laird, were among those honking while sitting in their SUV with their four children.
While they understand the reasons behind not having church as they normally would, they said it’s been a hindrance to their lives.
“We certainly had a feeling of withdrawal spiritually,” said John Edwards, adding that his parents were talking about it being like drive-in movie theaters that were popular in the 1950s. “We’re grateful for us to have this opportunity. … It was a wonderful experience.”
Kimberly Edwards said she was thankful for the opportunity to worship with others.
“I’ve missed so many people,” she said. “It’s a way for us to feel being together to worship, but we’re still maintaining a distance.”
Kirkland said he was pleased with the turnout.
“People are looking for hope,” Kirkland said just before he took the stage to preach. “There’s hope, because Jesus rose from the grave.”
While Crosslink’s service was likely the largest in the Shenandoah Valley on Sunday, many other churches adapted to state guidelines to host services.
Several hosted smaller drive-in services, others shifted online and some met in small groups.
Home Church in Dayton met with just 10 people in the sanctuary and had speakers outside the building for overflow guests. It also broadcast services on Facebook.
Rebecca Sargent, 59, of Rockingham County, was among the small group to gather at the church.
She said she’s been frustrated by not being able to go to church as normal, but she’s hoping that people confined to their homes would turn their eyes toward Jesus.
“Instead of a new outfit, Easter eggs or a bunny,” she said, “they’ll think about how Christ died on the cross for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.