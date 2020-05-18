Standing on a square outlined with yellow chalk, Paula Cook and her family stood outside the Church of the Incarnation for the first time since March 8, waiting to be escorted inside.
The yellow squares became a waiting area for the nearly 20 people who signed up in advance to attend the service. The Harrrisonburg church was one of few to open its doors Sunday.
“We were very excited,” Cook said, waiting first in line to go inside. “We got up early, got here early and we are usually the late crowd.”
When it began to be clear that places of worship would be able to reopen at 50% of their capacity as stated under Phase One of Gov. Ralph Northam’s guidelines, Rector Aubrey Spears announced on May 10 that those interested in attending Sunday’s service could email the church and sign up.
Those who signed up would serve as a “test group” for the church’s very own Phase One, which would have no more than 40 people in attendance — 17% of its capacity.
“We were maybe one of the first to email,” Cook said.
As Cook and other family and friends filed in one by one and phrases such as “I made the team” echoed from one another, attendees settled into scattered groups of two to four chairs that had been spaced 6 feet apart from each other.
Despite everyone wearing a mask, it was hard to cover up the grins being formed by attendees when Associate Rector Sam Fornecker opened up the service by saying, “Fancy seeing y’all here.”
Sunday’s service was a cautious step into normalcy — a step some neighboring churches were not ready to take just yet.
Harrisonburg Mennonite Church, Community Mennonite Church, Dayton Mennonite Church, Asbury United Methodist Church, St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ and Trinity Presbyterian Church all opted to not hold in-person services and continued to make an online service available.
“Right now there are too many logistical obstacles to meeting together, and that includes the mandated restrictions from the Governor’s office,” said Craig Maven, lead pastor at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church. “We continue to evaluate what is safe and doable for us, and anticipate some sort of phased approach to restarting our programming in the future.”
Other churches, like Community Mennonite Church, decided to stay closed due to the size of their congregation being more than 100 people even at 50% capacity, making it difficult to meet the Center of Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for gatherings.
“Community Mennonite Church is in no hurry to gather in our building when we have found ways to worship, stay connected as a faith community, and continue our mission in Harrisonburg and beyond,” said Lead Pastor Jennifer Davis Sensenig. “We can live out our faith as we protect the health of our neighbors and the most vulnerable among us.”
Spears knew early on that if the Church of the Incarnation were to open again, it would have to be done in phases in order to keep those attending safe. He developed a plan for three phases that would last several weeks, with each phase incorporating new elements.
“Our goal is to provide the opportunity for our church to gather and worship and be safe and legal,” he said. “We are absolutely committed to safety and in order to do that we have lawyers and doctors at the church we are checking in with. The key is how we can do the hygiene part.”
To start off slow, phase one would have no more than 40 people attend the one service available for a two-week period. Masks would have to be worn by attendees and social distancing guidelines would have to be followed.
After all the kinks are worked out, phase two would start for the next few weeks with no more than 50 people in attendance and multiple services offered to allow church staff to get a feel for how to manage cleaning in between services.
“One of the issues is doing cleaning in between services, so we have a cleaning team wearing full personal protective equipment,” Spears said.
It is unclear what phase three will have to offer or how long it would last once in place, according to Spears, who said allowing Holy Communion or children ministries to start again is “all in the fuzzy future.”
“It is very exciting [to open], however, I have a complicated responsibility,” he said. “I am both very excited and eager to do this, but I have a responsibility to listen to science. This is a very serious thing.”
Spears said while this may be a hard time for people, he wants people to know that the church cares for others.
“We are in this with you,” he said.
