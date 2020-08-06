Harrisonburg City Council will consider an emergency ordinance to prohibit gatherings of 50 people in certain areas, according to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
“This is based on some conversations we’ve had with other cities across Virginia and what we’re seeing other cities do,” said Michael Parks, the spokesman for the city.
Religious gatherings, wedding ceremonies and receptions, and protests are exempt from the measure, according to city documents.
In addition, working employees or contractors would be exempt from the limitation.
“This would not impact the amount of patrons inside a restaurant, for example, or a business. This is more aimed towards special events — things of that nature — to make sure we do all we can to, hopefully, continue to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Parks said.
He said City Council could approve the measure Tuesday or ask staff to make adjustments to it.
The ordinance would take effect immediately if passed in its current form, according to Parks.
This is both due to the local state of emergency council declared in March and the fact that the measure is an emergency ordinance, according to Parks. Under normal circumstances, there would have to be more votes and more time before an ordinance could go into effect, he said.
Even before the pandemic, the city had the ability to limit the size and scope of special events under its mass outdoor gathering rules, Parks said.
The ordinance "has been reviewed by our city attorney. He does not have any concerns about the ordinance as written at this time," Parks said.
The measure would be in effect for 60 days before having to be reapproved or expiring, according to Parks.
“This is not directed towards any specific community, but it certainly will be impactful for students at our universities as they return,” Parks said.
He said the city has been in “constant discussions” with staff at James Madison University, Eastern Mennonite University, Bridgewater College and Blue Ridge Community College as students are slated to return to Harrisonburg and Rockingham in the coming weeks.
