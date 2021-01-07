The first round of COVID-19 vaccinations for first responders in the Harrisonburg area is ongoing and scheduled to wrap up in the next few weeks.
Chief Jeremy Holloway of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue is coordinating efforts with the Central Shenandoah Health District to vaccinate paid and volunteer firefighters, medics and police officers in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
“We’re working together,” Holloway said. “We’re working hard to get as many vaccinated as we can.”
In mid-December, Sentara RMH Medical Center emergency room doctor Mark Nesbit became the first in the Harrisonburg area to receive the shot.
The vaccine has been approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The first shot of the vaccine grants 50% immunity after 12 days. After 21 days, a second shot can be administered. The second shot also has a ramp-up time of effectiveness, but eventually gives those who receive it 95% immunity to the virus, according to Nesbit.
Under a state plan, those at high-risk areas of hospitals are first on the list to get the shot. From there, shots are administered on different levels.
First responders were next on the list.
Those in the city began to receive their shots on Dec. 23 and will continue for several weeks until paid and volunteer first responders have had an opportunity to receive a vaccination.
“We want to make sure they are able to keep doing their essential job for the city,” city spokesman Michael Parks said. “That process is ongoing.”
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said deputies began receiving shots Wednesday.
Neither the city nor county are requiring employees to receive the vaccination. It’s also not required by the state.
However, Hutcheson said, many signed up.
“We had a full spectrum of opinions,” he said. “Some people couldn’t sign up quick enough and some didn’t want anything to do with it. Some just don’t like shots.”
In addition to first responders, Holloway said, 28 nurses employed by Rockingham County Public Schools were inoculated.
Plans are in the works to vaccinate teachers, too.
When it comes to the general public, it could be a few months or possibly the summer before shots are available.
In addition to doctor’s offices and pharmacies offering the shots, Holloway said, it’s possible that a large-scale vaccination could be set up at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Parks said the city could also host large-scale events, similar to those held for COVID-19 testing at University Park.
“The testing events … we feel they were very successful,” Parks said. “We have a framework of how something like that could work.”
While Parks said there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, it’s not time to let the guard down.
“We have the vaccine coming, but we can’t give up before the finish line,” he said, adding he anticipates a spike soon in cases due to holiday get-togethers and travel. “We have higher numbers coming. We know those are coming.”
