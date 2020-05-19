COVID-19 has left no shortage of hurdles and obstacles for the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County fire and rescue departments.
But as state restrictions remain in place, one of the biggest fundraising efforts could be left behind — lawn parties.
On May 15, the Timberville Volunteer Fire Department announced it would be unable to host its annual lawn party, but would still host the summer raffle drawing on June 12 through Facebook.
“The last several weeks we have been watching the state restrictions and consulting with our vendors and held out hope for a while that we could still have it, but after talking with our ride company today we realize that we had to make the tough decision to cancel,” the department posted on Facebook.
For years, lawn parties for volunteer fire departments have served to provide funding for needed maintenance, repairs and replacements.
“There is a real concern about cash flow,” said Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway. “Right now they are OK, but not doing fundraising efforts put a strain on them.”
The Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue is made up of 10 volunteer fire departments, seven volunteer rescue squads and nearly 530 fire and emergency medical service volunteers. There are also 85 full-time and 25 part-time staffers involved.
While the Timberville Volunteer Fire Department has been the only volunteer agency to announce a lawn-party cancellation as of Tuesday, Holloway said there will have to be more planning done in order to figure out how to support volunteers.
Keeping the volunteer departments afloat is one challenge; another is training volunteers.
When state restrictions and social distancing guidelines went into effect in late March, Holloway said the county fire and rescue department was in the middle of training a class of 24 volunteer firefighters and holding an advanced medical class for 12 volunteers.
“We had to put the brakes on that,” he said.
Training has slowly started again 12 volunteers at a time. But it's not at the same level as it was before due to the difficulty of providing the hands-on aspect.
Holloway said they are able to do a few training meetings through Zoom or a video conference, but the challenge is how to maintain less than 10 people and follow social distancing guidelines when instructors have to “train people to take care of people.”
“We need to do EMS classes to get new recruits,” he said. “In real life, we have to continue to train people and the hands-on component has to be done. We have to give them that up close and personal training.”
Harrisonburg Fire Department Interim Chief Steve Morris said his department has not had any issues training people, but noted there were only three positions available.
“It’s been an extended summer for us and overall we are doing well, but we only have a few volunteers,” he said. “A lot of the training we can do individually and we have modified that, but we still do training daily.”
Both county and city fire departments continue to maintain an adequate supply of personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, along with having no personnel test positive for COVID-19.
Holloway said in the next week he will be looking at offering additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in different areas of the county.
On Friday, the Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue, Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Air National Guard held a free mobile COVID-19 testing site where 197 people were able to be tested. Results from those tests are still processing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.