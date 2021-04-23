It was announced this week that everyone in the United States 16 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, a potentially big step in reaching herd immunity and for the country to safely open up again.
Rockingham County Public Schools has already hopped on this news to get its students vaccinated, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said.
“We have announced clinics specifically for students 16 and older on two occasions, texting and emailing every family with a student in that age category,” Scheikl said.
In addition, he’s been working with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway on a number of additional clinics at schools.
Not only does this make it easier for teens, it also helps streamline the permission process. Holding the clinic at a school means parents can send permission for the vaccine with the student, Scheikl explained. At public clinics, the parent would need to be there with them, he said. Holding closed clinics for just this purpose at schools can simplify the process for families, he said.
Scheikl said RCPS has not made any decision about whether the vaccine will be mandatory for students. He said that would likely require a mandate from the Virginia Department of Education.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools is also helping its 16- and 17-year-olds get the vaccine, Superintendent Michael Richards said. The division has been working with the Department of Health to get teens to clinics, particularly those at James Madison University.
Once JMU is done giving vaccines to its own students, HCPS 16- and 17-year-olds can go and get theirs as well, Richards said. This has happened about four times so far, he said.
Like Scheikl, Richards has not decided whether students will be required to get a vaccine. That mandate will come from the Department of Health and be enforced by the Virginia Department of Education, he said.
While adults have been getting the vaccine for months, the idea of teenagers getting it might raise some questions. Marsha Rodeffer, acting nurse manager for VDH’s Central Shenandoah Health District, explains how it works.
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for ages 16 and older, while Moderna’s is approved for those 18 and older.
As with adults, there are very few, rare complications associated with either vaccine.
“Considerations are the same for all approved age groups,” Rodeffer said. “Previous severe allergic reaction to a previous dose of a vaccine or other injectable medication, moderate to severe acute illness” are reasons not to get it.
Rodeffer has heard the same concerns for teens that adults have had, including long-term effects. However, the vaccines have been studied and tested carefully, she said.
Patients younger than 18 must get parental consent to receive the vaccine, she said.
“An adult must be on-site with them to receive the vaccine,” Rodeffer said. “This is true for all vaccines given in Virginia.”
Trials are being conducted for children as young as 12 for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
The Virginia Department of Health vaccine dashboard does not show how many 16- and 17-year-olds have gotten the vaccine. However, it does track those aged 10 through 19.
The fully vaccinated count for 10- to 19-year-olds in the entire state is 28,622, according to Thursday VDH data. Harrisonburg has 203 fully vaccinated, and Rockingham County has 220.
