Small groups with parental support has been a key recently for the city of Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation as it tries to provide youth opportunities during the pandemic.
One initial youth basketball session that ends Saturday is Smart Start, for children age 3 to 5. Another similar program is slated to begin later next month.
"It is a parent-child activity where we have some (staff) instructors," Erik Dart, the athletics manager for city of Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, told the News-Record on Friday. "The parent and child work together to develop the skills. We also have basketball clinics for the youngest age group: 5, 6 and 7. They finish up" Saturday.
"Prior to entering the facility (at the Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Center), they must go through a symptom check," Dart added. "They then go to their specific zone within the gym; we have six baskets in there so they go to their zone in the gym. They stay spaced out; we have an instructor on each side of the court that can go around and help. It is all clinic-based and not competition-based."
"We have hand sanitizer as you come in, hand sanitizer as you leave. They have to bring their own beverage. We have limited shared equipment as much as possible. If there is any shared equipment, it is sanitized between sessions and once there session is done they exit out the back of the building to prevent any traffic," he added.
Dart said the Smart Start program includes six pairs of parents and children. With basketball clinics, just six youth are allowed for a session.
"With some programs, parents will drop off their child at the front of the building and then meet them at the back at the end of the session to help reduce foot traffic for the amount of people in the building," he said.
In Rockingham County, the parks and recreation department recently held one-week basketball clinics for boys and girls at each of the four high schools: Broadway, East Rockingham, Spotswood and Turner Ashby. Varsity coaches, and some JV mentors, at the high school assisted with the clinics.
"We did not play games. It was more skill development," said Spotswood graduate Kirby Dean, parks and recreation director for the county.
Dean, the former men's basketball coach at EMU, knows it is a challenge to provide recreation activities during a pandemic. He admits the virus does scare most parents but they also want activities for their children to help ward off isolation.
"We are trying to be cautiously aggressive. That is the phrase I use," said Dean, well aware of rising COVID-19 cases in rural Virginia. "Up to this point we have been successful ... due to luck and blessing more than anything. We want to get the kids out of the house but don't want to put them in harm's way. That is a slippery slope but we are doing the best we can. That is kind of where we are at."
The county held baseball and softball tournaments nearly ever weekend from July to October. "I was never contacted that there was a (virus) trace that went back to any of those events," Dean said. "Not even one."
The county had about 200 youth take part in flag football earlier this fall. There was just one case of COVID-19 among a player, but Dean said that was not traced to football competition.
"The two teams that were involved took two weeks off then came back," Dean said. "We ended up making up the games they missed."
Rockingham County held an outdoor volleyball league for adults at night before the weather got colder. "We will continue to think outside the box," Dean said.
Back in the city, Dart said Harrisonburg plans to start clinics the end of next month for older youth as well for basketball.
The city can not start any program until Jan. 25, he added. Dart plans to begin a baseball and soccer program around that time.
"Fingers crossed, the next round of spring activities that start up in April ... at this point we are planning for the best that we can be back to holding full-fledged leagues," Dart said. "People like to get out and provide for the community. We want to provide something. We are trying to figure out what those somethings look like."
"Right before it got cold, we did some Smart Start programs with football and soccer at the various parks. We were limited to six per session. In October, we kind of carried those (outdoor) activities to the indoor facilities," Dart added.
Dart said the announcement by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam earlier this week won't have a major impact on youth sports offerings for the next few weeks - unless, of course, something changes.
"We can work with that," he noted of the 10-person limit for indoor events. "Some of the things that come out from the Governor are open to interpretation."
Currently, with the Smart Start program, there have been six students, six parents and two instructors. Dart said they can use a divider in the gym that creates two separate spaces.
"We are looking at that. We also have some classrooms down the hall where we can put people," he noted.
Dart said his department plans to begin Smart Start programs for baseball and soccer in late January, as well as additional basketball clinics.
"We will take a little bit of a break over the holidays," he said. "Registration is currently going on for all of the programs. For the six programs, we are sitting at 50 percent full at this point."
The pandemic is making an impact on other local sports. Late Friday, Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg announced it was going cashless as of Dec. 21; only credit and debit cards will be accepted.
"While I know this may be an inconvenience for some, our priorities lie with providing a safe recreational outlet for you and safe place of work for our employees. Please bear with us, as this will be a temporary change until the COVID protocols change and return to our 'normal' routines is attainable. Thank you for your understanding and your continued patronage of Heritage Oaks Golf Course," interim general manager Charlie Fultz said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.