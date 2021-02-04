CVS announced Thursday that locations in Harrisonburg will begin taking appointments next week for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Amy Thibault, a CVS spokesperson, said in an email that the pharmacy will begin taking appointments Tuesday for vaccinations that are slated to begin on Wednesday.
The program is separate from the local health district’s distribution efforts and thus people will have to sign up separately, according to Thibault. Those eligible to be vaccinated through CVS are in the 1a and 1b prioritization categories.
“We are in discussions with the Virginia Department of Health to understand their vaccination program and determine the best ways to work together to ensure we are vaccinating as many Virginians as efficiently as possible,” Thibault said in a Thursday evening email.
CVS is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, and the pharmacy chain will be receiving the vaccines directly from the federal government, she said.
Beginning Tuesday, those interested in registering to receive a vaccine through CVS can go to the CVS website, use the CVS app and those without internet access can call (800) 746-7287, according to Thibault. Walk-in vaccinations without appointments won’t be available, she said.
“No patient will be charged for the COVID-19 vaccination,” Thibault said. “Providers will be reimbursed for the cost of administering vaccinations by patients’ insurance or, in the case of uninsured patients, by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration program for uninsured patients.”
Locally, the Central Shenandoah Health District and first responders continue to work together to hold vaccine clinics for eligible area residents.
At a Saturday mass vaccination clinic at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, 888 eligible residents were vaccinated, according to Jeremy Holloway, director of COVID-19 response in the city and county and chief of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.
Such clinics are by appointment only.
Once people begin registration for a vaccine appointment, their information is saved and health workers will reach out when an appointment is available, Holloway said.
Submitting one's information multiple times does not speed up the process, he said.
Those eligible to begin the sign-up process for a vaccine appointment are health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities, adults over the age of 65, child care providers and K-12 teachers, and workers in essential manufacturing, transit, grocery stores and the postal sector, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
For those older than 65 and others in 1b who work for themselves, the process of setting up a vaccine appointment begins by emailing CSHDinfo@VDH.Virginia.Gov. Businesses with 1b employees not yet contacted by health workers are asked to email CSHD_esf8@VDH.Virginia.Gov.
Those without email, a computer or broadband can call the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County health district at (540) 574-5101, and health workers will take down callers' information.
Those with internet access, computers and email are asked to go to the CSHD website at www.VDH.Virginia.Gov/Central-Shenandoah/ and click on "COVID-19 Vaccine Information" on the left side of the webpage. Then, scroll down and click on "VDH COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Tool" and electronically complete the form.
Nancy O'Hare, 87, of Rockingham County, received her first vaccine dose on Wednesday at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds in what she called "a wonderful experience."
“I have never seen anything run so efficiently,” O’Hare said in a Thursday phone interview.
O'Hare went in for her vaccine around 10 a.m. Wednesday. She got in a short line, gave her name, got her inoculation and waited 15 minutes in case of any adverse effects, she said.
Between Dec. 21 and Jan. 10, 10 cases of anaphylaxis -- a severe allergic reaction -- and no deaths were documented out of 4 million first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Nine of the 10 cases of anaphylaxis occurred within the first 15 minutes after the vaccine was administered, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"If you take away the 15 minutes, I was finished with the whole thing and back in my car in 10 minutes because it was so efficiently run," O'Hare said.
"I thank everyone profusely," she said.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses and have been approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
As of Thursday, at least 7,613 people in Rockingham County and 3,557 people in Harrisonburg have been vaccinated, with 1,423 county residents and 669 city residents fully vaccinated, according to Virginia Department of Health data. Across the state, 920,641 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
Despite climbing vaccination numbers, Holloway said there is still a long way to go.
“We haven't even made it through all of our 1a’s yet,” Holloway said of the first prioritization level.
Slow vaccine distribution has led to delays in getting eligible patients in the 1a and 1b priority categories vaccinated.
“Due to limited vaccine supply at the Federal and, subsequently, state level, CSHD currently expects to have limited vaccine availability for the next 4-6 weeks,” according to a Monday email from Robert Parker, a VDH spokesperson. “Our expected weekly allocation for this time frame is approximately 3,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses, this includes the doses sent to our healthcare partners as well.”
Due to the limitations, the CSHD is prioritizing eligible persons age 65 and older, first responders, K-12 teachers and staff, and prisoners and corrections staff, homeless shelter workers and migrant labor camps, according to Parker.
“The CSHD is working very hard to get additional vaccines, but they’re only getting what they can get,” Holloway said.
“As additional vaccines are available, we’ll be able to set up more clinics,” he said.
A Sentara Healthcare spokesperson, Jenn Downs, said the hospital system is working to roll out community clinics in the area like it has done in other parts of the state.
She said Sentara has given over 1,600 of its extra vaccine doses to the CSHD — double the amount the health system has kept for its own clinics — as of Thursday.
She was unable to provide a time frame for when the doses were given.
For the other roughly 800 vaccines, Sentara is prioritizing its own eligible patients 75 and older over people who do not use its doctors as primary care physicians.
Large amounts of vaccines were first shipped to hospitals because 1a included health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities, state vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said in a Friday press call. Hospitals received many of the Pfizer vaccines, which need ultra-cold storage that in many cases only hospitals have access to, according to Avula.
“It was clearly the intent to make sure hospitals had what they needed to vaccinate their front-line health care workers. In some cases that went beyond and that was not our intent,” Avula said during a media call Friday.
On average, one county resident and one city resident have died from the virus every day for the past week, according to Thursday VDH data. Two new city residents and one new county resident also died from the virus, according to Thursday's VDH data.
In total, 75 county residents and 65 city residents have died from the virus.
Two Harrisonburg and two Rockingham County residents were newly hospitalized as of Thursday, according to data from VDH. Over the past week, two new county residents and one city resident have been hospitalized with the virus every day.
In total, 287 Rockingham County residents and 152 Harrisonburg residents have been hospitalized with the virus.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,593 cases have been identified in the county and 5,371 cases in the city, according to VDH data.
