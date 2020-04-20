The Harrisonburg Democratic Committee is moving its City Council caucus two weeks from May 2 to May 16 and removing any in-person voting options in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, while adding a new way to securely vote in addition to the online option it introduced in early April.
Earlier this month, the committee decided to allow ballots to be cast online to help reduce the number of people gathering at the local party’s headquarters in Harrisonburg to avoid the spread of the virus, according to Chairman Alleyn Harned.
However, at the time, the committee was still allowing in-person and in-car voting, though discouraging voters from using the in-person methods in favor of online ballots. The committee has since announced any form of in-person or in-car voting will not be available on caucus day.
Instead, interested voters can request a ballot online or by phone and return the ballot online or by physical mail.
Five Democratic candidates for council declared before the midnight March 23 deadline. The seats of Democrats Mayor Deanna Reed and Councilman Richard Baugh are up for grabs, along with the seat of independent Councilman George Hirschmann.
Reed and Baugh are seeking re-election, while newcomers Luciano Benjamin, a James Madison University student, Laura Dent, a technical writer and JMU adjunct professor, and architect Charles Hendricks are also on the ballot.
In a Monday interview, Hirschmann said that he still was not sure if he will run for re-election.
To participate in the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee City Council Caucus, a voter must be registered in the city and agree to support the winners of the caucus, according to Harned.
“We are following secure election procedures and checking every voter,” he said in a Monday interview.
In early April, Harned said roughly 300 voters tend to participate in the caucus for Democratic City Council candidates. On Monday, he said the party had already received roughly that many votes for council candidates, though the votes for specific candidates will not be tallied until the 5 p.m. vote deadline on May 16, according to Harned.
Some of Democratic City Council candidates expressed support for the measures in Monday interviews.
“It gives me more time to let people know about my vision for Harrisonburg,” Hendricks said of extending the caucus.
Reed and Dent both said the change of date and other measures to increase participation would be helpful.
“I'm relieved and mostly just agree it's the right thing to do because it makes it easier for people who don't have online access. … So this gives a way for people [to vote] who cant vote online,” Dent said of offering a way to request a ballot by phone and send it by mail.
Baugh and Benjamin could not be reached on Monday.
Those interested in voting in the Democratic primary can submit absentee request forms at http://www.hburgdems.com/.
To submit a ballot request by phone, call (540) 434-5163 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily.
Physical ballots obtained from the party can be mailed to or dropped off at Harrisonburg-Rockingham Democratic Party headquarters at 850 W. Market St.
“I can tell you the Democratic Party Committee has really worked hard to find out the safest and best way to do the primary,” Reed said.
In other City Council race news, the Harrisonburg City Republican Committee has not confirmed any candidates by Monday, but it would have a better idea of potential candidates in early May, according to Jeff Mayfield, the chairman of the committee.
