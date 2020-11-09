The City of Harrisonburg announced it has awarded 22 nonprofits $626,831 from its CARES Act funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the city, the nonprofit support grants were focused on service interruption and service expansion during the pandemic and the fund were recommended by the city’s CARES Act Advisory Task Force made up of residents, city staff and Harrisonburg City Council members.
“We are very pleased to know that these funds will immediately go into our community and begin making an impact on people in need,” Eric Campbell, city manager, said in news release.
According to Michael Parks, spokesperson for the city, the following nonprofits received grants during the first round of distribution:
- Adagio House, $30,440
- Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, $48,180
- DePaul Community Resources, $5,875
- Generations Crossing, $4,240
- Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, $49,936
- Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center, $25,000
- Shenandoah Council of the Arts (OASIS Fine Arts and Crafts), $9,300
- Skyline Literacy, $10,000
- Strength In Peers, $5,000
- The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, $10,000
- Eastern Mennonite School, $34,998
- Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes, $34,000
- Arts Council of the Valley, $50,000
- Horizons Learning Foundation, $63,956
- Second Home Learning Center, $50,000
- Our Community Place, $12,670
- Explore More Discovery Museum, $50,000
- Massanutten Regional Library, $7,800
- People Helping People, $50,000
- Roberta Webb Child Care Center, $50,000
- The Salvation Army, $14,000
- The Virginia Quilt Museum, $11,436
The grants were part of $9.2 million the city received in CARES Act funding, and Harrisonburg has opened a second round of grants with applications due by Monday at noon.
To be eligible for the funds, nonprofits must be in good standing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission, be up to date on taxes, serve Harrisonburg residents and prove operations have been impacted by COVID-19 — whether demand for the program had to expand or whether services were disrupted.
Applications can be found at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/nonprofitcaresact.
