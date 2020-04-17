The City of Harrisonburg has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to Virginia Department of Health data compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project.
The city has 214 cases for a rate of 403.65 cases per 100,000 residents, almost double the next highest locality.
The locality with the second highest rate is Fluvanna County with 64 cases, putting it at 234.69 cases per 100,000 people.
Rockingham County has 83 cases, equalling a rate of 101.28 cases per 100,000 residents and is ranked 21st in a list of the 124 localities with COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.
Nine counties across the state have no cases as of Friday, including Bath and Highland, which are in the Central Shenandoah Health District with Harrisonburg and Rockingham.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.