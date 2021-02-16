Beginning March 22, about 50% of Harrisonburg City Public Schools students will be back in the classroom for in-person learning. This will be the most students that have been in the classroom since the COVID-19 pandemic closed school in mid-March of last year.
But just because the student population will be around 50%, that doesn't mean the number of transportation employees can be at 50% as well. Because of the need for social distancing, only one student can sit on a bus seat at a time. That cuts school bus capacity from 52 to about 25. So while the number of students in the classroom will be 50%, the number of bus drivers needed will be 100%, said Jeremy Gauthier-Martin, school bus superintendent for the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation.
From about March until August, bus drivers remained on the city's payroll, regardless of whether there was work available to them because of the pandemic. That ended in August, Gauthier-Martin said, and school bus drivers began leaving for a number of reasons. The main reason was the lack of hours. Although some students were back in the classroom, school bus drivers were no longer able to pick up extra hours for field trips and after-school activities, as those things were not taking place. The other reason was fear of contracting COVID-19.
This drop in school bus drivers wasn't a big issue until recently, as HCPS had been operating at 15% building capacity for much of the year. But now the need to rehire for those positions in vital, Gauthier-Martin said
Currently the city needs to hire 10 to 15 additional drivers, although even more would be ideal, Gauthier-Martin said.
Although the city is looking to train a group of individuals soon, the process is one that can't take place overnight. HDPT has expanded its word-of-mouth and advertising efforts to get more school bus driver applicants, Gauthier-Martin said.
School bus drivers are paid $14.90 per hour and receive benefits. For more information or to apply to be a bus driver go to harrisonburgva.gov/employment.
