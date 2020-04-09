The number of COVID-19 cases in the community continued to rise and two large city employers confirmed members of their workforce tested positive for the virus.
According to Harrisonburg city spokesperson Michael Parks, cases of COVID-19 in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have spiked to over 80.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose to 4,042 on Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The latest numbers, updated on the VDH’s website, showed 39 cases in Harrisonburg and 21 in Rockingham County. Parks said Thursday those local numbers are higher and city officials are urging residents to abide by Gov. Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order as the holiday weekend approaches.
"Sentara RMH members of the team are accustomed to dealing with sudden changes in inpatient numbers, even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," read a Thursday afternoon statement from Sentara RMH. "Our staff are able to flex up or down to meet the needs of the day. We continue to follow our normal protocols to effectively manage the situation."
In a Wednesday interview, Jenn Downs, a spokesperson for Sentara RMH, said the facility could not release the number of COVID-19 cases being treated at the hospital.
Earlier Thursday, two northern Harrisonburg plants, LSC Communications and Kerry, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their workforce.
LSC Communications’ printing plant had its second case of COVID-19 confirmed Wednesday, according to a hotline for the plant’s workers.
The voice message said the employee last worked on March 31 and everyone in close contact with the individual was notified.
The plant’s first virus-struck employee was last in the building two weeks ago and is recovering, according to the hotline.
Questions and comments were directed to an LSC Communications corporate spokesman, who did not return phone calls and an email.
Harrisonburg broth producer Kerry confirmed a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 in its workforce, according to a Thursday morning email from Jim Egan, with corporate affairs and communications for the Irish multinational company.
“The company immediately implemented its COVID-19 response plan and continues to prioritize the health and safety of our people, taking the necessary steps and precautions as advised by global and local authorities to contain the COVID-19 virus,” Egan said in the email.
He said the company will not comment further.
The Kerry plant is roughly half a mile south from LSC Communications on Kratzer Road.
The plant was previously operated by Ariake USA Inc., but was bought up by Kerry in early 2019 as part of a $369 million acquisition of both Ariake's Harrisonburg facility and Southeastern Mills North America, a coatings and seasonings producer.
Dr. Laura Kornegay, the director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said health officials are working with employers and places individually regarding virus cases.
"We’re working with the city to identify areas that may benefit from additional messaging regarding social distancing and information about COVID-19," Kornegay said.
In most cases, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, including cough and fever. The elderly and those with underlying health problems can experience more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
Those who are 65 and older or have serious medical problems, such as lung and heart disease and diabetes, are urged to self-isolate. Frequent hand-washing and social distancing are recommended to help stop the spread of the virus.
Page County has five reported cases, with Shenandoah County reporting 15, according to the VDH.
The new numbers also show that 685 people have been hospitalized, with 109 deaths. The number of people tested continued to climb, now at 33,026.
By George, the parking lot is full. Who woulda thunk!
Are these folks that have tested positive and 1. Near death ; 2. Hospitalized; 3. Feeling ill; 4. Asymptomatic? As usual, the information is grossly incomplete and nothing but more hysteria that the media loves to dish out with the virus. Thousands more likely have/had it
