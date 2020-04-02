A Thursday meeting between city government and Harrisonburg City Public Schools officials resulted in a proposal to delay construction on the new high school by a year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting fiscal ramifications that come with the drop in sales tax, City Manager Eric Campbell proposed that further construction on the new high school be delayed, said School Board Chairman Andy Kohen.
Campbell told the committee that the payment schedule approved by the School Board and City Council on the new high school could not be met under current circumstances.
The School Board will meet on Thursday with its attorney to discuss options and the contract it has with Nielsen Builders Inc. A representative of Nielsen will also be present to discuss the company's situation, Kohen said.
The ramifications of stopping construction, versus slowing it or delaying it by six months, are up in the air, Kohen said.
"This is a very serious fiscal matter," he said. "We have to have all the facts before the board can make a decision. We're on very uneven grounds."
Pending the School Board's meeting on Thursday is a vote by City Council on Tuesday to allow the board members to remotely conduct a meeting. Currently, a physical quorum is required to conduct a meeting.
Kohen asked the public for patience and understanding during this time of uncertainty.
In December, City Council approved a contract with Nielsen to building the school on property between South Main Street and Interstate 81, south of Stone Spring Road.
Terms of the deal put the maximum construction cost at $87.2 million, with an opening in August 2022. Nielsen broke ground on the project shortly after the contract was approved.
In February, council approved issuing up to $141 million in bonds, about $105 million of which were to fund the high school project.
City spokesman Michael Parks said staff had begun the process to sell the bonds, which includes a review by ratings agencies, but did not issue them.
"We were prepared to do it, but we never got to that point," he said.
