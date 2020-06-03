The Harrisonburg City School Board approved funding transfers on Tuesday to cover costs related to COVID-19.
The School Board approved a request from City Council to transfer funds from transportation totaling $100,000, from operations and maintenance totaling $200,000, and from instructional totaling $200,000.
The transfer of $100,000 will go to administration, attendance and health to cover the increased costs of legal fees and insurance-related expenditures.
The $400,000 from both operations and maintenance and instruction is to cover the purchase of technology software, equipment and devices to provide for the continuity of instruction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Transferring funds between different functions is a normal procedure this time of year to make funds available where needed. No new dollars are required from City Council to make this transfer.
-- Staff Report
