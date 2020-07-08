During a virtual meeting Tuesday, the Harrisonburg City School Board approved a plan for reopening schools in the fall, with the caveat that some aspects of the plan will be adjusted as more information is gathered from the public and health officials.
"It's not a great plan, but it's not for lack of trying," said Nick Swayne, School Board member. "It's not what we're going to go with, but it's a starting point for which people can plan."
Fellow School Board member Deb Fitzgerald said of the plan: "When you balance the harms in the choices you make here, there is no good plan, there is only the best balance you can come up with. I am fine voting yes that this is the best balance you can come up with."
The reopening plan, which was put together by a task force that has been meeting since late May, included a hybrid learning model with a combination of in-person and virtual learning. It also included an Aug. 31 start date to the school year.
For students in grades prekindergarten through first, it is being proposed that they attend school in-person four days a week with Wednesday out of the building, which is proposed as a virtual learning day for all HCPS students.
For students in grades second through fifth, it is being proposed that there is an “A” cohort and a “B” cohort. The “A” cohort will attend school on Monday and Thursday and the “B” cohort on Tuesday and Friday.
The same plan would be in place for middle school and high school students.
Certain students at all grade levels who have special needs would attend school every day except Wednesday.
The plan also includes shortened school days.
One question that School Board member Kristin Loflin had involved the return to school full time and if that would only happen if a COVID-19 vaccine was available.
Superintendent Michael Richards said he didn't have a perfect answer for that.
"The state has not put forth what we are calling phase three plus," Richards said.
When there is a vaccine that will clarify things, but it's hard to say whether the circumstances will allow for a full return to school before that, he added.
Richards said that while some school divisions are putting a timetable for a full return to school, HCPS is looking more at data to determine that as opposed to timelines.
"We've got the right mindset," Richards said of the reopening plan development. "We've go the right areas we're looking at and the right commitments."
