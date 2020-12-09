The Harrisonburg School Board laid out plans for bringing more students into the classroom at the start of the next semester at a meeting held virtually Tuesday.
Patrick Lintner, chief academic officer, and Superintendent Michael Richards presented a two-phase approach to getting students back in the classroom. From the beginning, Harrisonburg City Public Schools has made decisions on returning to school not on a set timeline, but as data from the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that it's safe to do so amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, only about 15% of the school division's most academically vulnerable students are in the classroom four days a week. Most students are learning virtually five days a week.
While some school divisions are considering or have implemented a hybrid learning model that sees students in the classroom two days a week on an A/B schedule, Richards is not recommending that. His reasoning is many students are acclimated to the four days a week synchronous teaching style, albeit online, and it doesn't make sense to go to a two-day in-person schedule.
Lintner and Richards presented a plan that would double the number of students in the classroom beginning with the start of the second semester. The school division's most academically vulnerable students have been placed in three tiers, with tier one students in the classroom at the moment, unless they opted for virtual learning online.
By increasing to 30% capacity in the buildings, the division could begin looking at tier two students and even tier three, depending on how many families choose to continue with virtual learning, Lintner said.
Some of these next tier students include seniors who are not earning enough credits to graduate on time and freshmen with two or fewer credits for the year.
The plan is to bring them in after the winter break.
Another phase of reopening that doesn't have a set date would increase building capacity to 50%, which would include all prekindergarten through second-grade students, sixth-grade students and some identified students at the high school level. These grade levels would be in the classroom four days a week.
However, there are a number of factors that will have to happen before this option is implemented. Currently Harrisonburg is in the "red" according to VDH and CDC dashboards that analyze the number of current COVID-19 cases, hospital beds available and death rate. Until Harrisonburg gets to "yellow," the 50% plan will not be put into place.
It is also estimated that it will take seven weeks for all the moving parts of this reopening phase to fall into place, such as scheduling, transportation and meals.
Although it's still early, Lintner said getting this plan into place shortly after spring break is the latest they would want.
Some additional considerations the School Board was advised to think about include the possibility of a "no return to school date," but Lintner said this isn't something that needs to be discussed right now.
The School Board might consider an early start for the 2021-22 school year, as well as prioritizing time for seniors to be in the buildings toward the end of the school year to give them the "senior experience."
