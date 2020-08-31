Monday was the first day of school for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, albeit a very different looking first day than in years past.
Only about 10% of students have returned to the classroom amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. But the City School Board will hear a presentation during a meeting tonight about metrics for a phased in reopening, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, will make a presentation. The Department of Health has launched a new dashboard to help area school divisions make decisions about increasing in-person attendance based on research, number of COVID cases and other factors, Richards said.
“Fortunately we are right where we should be,” he said, despite the uptick in COVID cases in the area with the return of college students. “We were expecting it, which is why we only went 10%.”
Over the summer each school looked at its student population and prioritized students based on vulnerability. The priority No. 1 students included those with multiple disabilities and English language learners, students for whom virtual learning would likely fail. Those are the students who are back in the classroom.
There are also priority two students who should be in the classroom but for whom virtual learning might be successful. And priority three students are those who ideally should be in the classroom but are likely to do OK with virtual learning.
As the experts begin expressing their confidence in more students returning to the classroom, HCPS will be able to respond quickly due to the priority designations, Richards said.
The School Board meeting will take place at 7 p.m. today and will be virtual. A link to the meeting will be posted on the School Board website prior to the start of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.