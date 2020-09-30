Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards does not intend to recommend to the School Board that the division open in-person learning to more students at this time due to the elevated number of COVID-19 cases in the area, according to a letter sent to parents this week.
However, he wants the School Board to be ready should things begin to improve. At a meeting on Tuesday, Richards plans to present different phases of reopening based on future data.
"We're not going to go for time frames," Richards said. "We're going to tie is squarely to the data."
The phased plan has been made easier to implement thanks to a new dashboard tool created by the Virginia Department of Health and made available to the public this week. The dashboard uses a number of data points and factors to "diagnose" the health of the region based on a composite score.
Richards plans to use the dashboard as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health organizations to come up with a phased plan. When certain metrics are achieved, the School Board will be ready to open up school to more students, and parents can be prepared for that as well.
"When the data looks like this, this is what we're going to do," Richards said.
But it's safe to say no big changes are going to be made at the moment while COVID-19 numbers are so high.
The Tuesday meeting will be held virtually at 7 p.m. A link for the meeting will appear on the School Board website prior to the start of the meeting.
The link for the Virginia Department of Health dashboard can be found at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/.
