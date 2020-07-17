The Harrisonburg City School Board will continue its discussion on the reopening plan for schools during a special work session scheduled for Tuesday.
The meeting comes nearly two weeks after the School Board approved a plan for reopening schools in the fall, with the caveat that some aspects of the plan will be adjusted as more information is gathered from the public and health officials.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards could not be reached for comment Friday.
The reopening plan, which was put together by a task force that has been meeting since late May, includes a hybrid learning model with a combination of in-person and virtual learning. It also set a start date for the school year to be Aug. 31.
Students in grades prekindergarten through first would attend school in-person four days a week with Wednesday out of the building, which is proposed as a virtual learning day for all HCPS students.
For students in grades second through fifth, there would be an “A” cohort and a “B” cohort. The “A” cohort will attend school on Monday and Thursday and the “B” cohort on Tuesday and Friday.
The same plan would be in place for middle school and high school students.
Certain students at all grade levels who have special needs would attend school every day except Wednesday.
The plan also included shortened school days.
The School Board will continue its conversation on reopening virtually.
