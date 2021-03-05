A year ago, construction on the city's second high school, commonly referred to as HHS2, was underway.
Officials say Harrisonburg City Public Schools is in great need of a second high school. Currently, overcrowding at the city's lone high school is not an issue with students learning virtually, but that will change if students return full-time to the classroom this fall.
Due to the pandemic, and the correct prediction of how the loss of sales tax revenue and an unstable market would impact construction prices, the decision was made to halt construction at a School Board meeting in April 2020. The vote was unanimous to approve Change Order No. 4, which put the city’s finger on the pause button for the project. Construction can resume anytime during the 365-day lull, but has yet to restart.
The School Board, City Council and the City Manager were all in agreement that putting the burden of a tax increase on residents was unconscionable during a time when many were out of work. Nielsen Builders agreed to pause its contract with the School Board for a year. That timeline is quickly expiring.
So when can discussion begin about restarting the construction of HHS2? It's hard to say, said City Manager Eric Campbell. A number of things need to be in place before those talks can begin.
There needs to be agreement between the School Board and City Council about what exactly those benchmarks will be that indicate the economy and the market are ready to undertake this project once again.
A liaison committee between the School Board and City Council has been meeting every other month, and HHS2 is a big topic of discussion during those meetings, Campbell said.
"A year later, the market is stable but the economy is still healing," he said, adding that it is still not the time to issue a tax increase to residents, which was always going to be the case to fund construction of HHS2.
"It's still a challenging time to move forward with the project," which is why these metrics of "economic health" will help guide the discussion of when it will be the right time to move forward, Campbell said.
Campbell did not have specifics of what those metrics will look like — they will need to be designed and agreed upon by both elected boards — but an example of one metric might be Gov. Ralph Northam lifting the ban on group gatherings of more than 25 people.
"The School Board and city need to feel comfortable where we land," Campbell said.
In December 2019, City Council approved a contract with Nielsen to build the school on property between South Main Street and Interstate 81, south of Stone Spring Road.
Terms of the deal put the maximum construction cost at $87.2 million, with an opening in August 2022.
In February 2020, council approved issuing up to $141 million in bonds, about $105 million of which were to fund the high school project.
