At a work session on Tuesday, the Harrisonburg School Board will have a discussion about possibly adopting a hybrid model of learning.
Over the summer, the School Board entertained the idea of an A/B day model of learning that would allow students to be in the classroom two days a week.
That model was scrapped when COVID-19 cases began to rise in the city, in favor of an almost fully virtual learning model.
The School Board will discuss possibly adopting that hybrid model now that cases are not as numerous as they were at their peak, according to an agenda for Tuesday's meeting.
Rockingham County students in grades second through eighth return to the classroom today using an A/B day model of learning.
-- Staff Report
