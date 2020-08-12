In an effort to provide families with everything they need for the upcoming school year, Harrisonburg City Public Schools is asking families to complete a census sent out via email, robocall and text on Sunday evening.
Brian Nussbaum, the division’s secondary mathematics coordinator, has been spearheading this effort to get responses from all families.
The census has evolved as the school division’s plans for reopening have evolved, Nussbaum said. The census asked different questions now than it did when students were going to be in the classroom two days a week. Now that at least the first semester of the 2020-21 school year will be virtual for most students, the needs of families have changed, meaning the census has changed too.
The census deals with three areas primarily — access to technology, access to food and access to child care. The census asks families to identify their needs in these areas so that the school division can help meet those needs.
The census has been translated into 70 languages so that it can be accessible to all families. The goal is to have 100% participation. While the school division has asked that families get the census in as soon as possible, the deadline will not be met until all families have answered.
Along with getting the census in as soon as possible, Nussbaum is asking that families only complete it once.
Within the first 15 hours of the census being sent out, the division received over 1,000 responses.
“Pretty impressive for 6:30 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon,” Nussbaum said.
As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, just shy of 1,500 families had responded, representing 2,194 students.
“Until we get to that 6,600 number, we won’t have all the information we need,” Nussbaum said.
The census is separate from school registration, Nussbaum stressed. Both need to be filled out by families.
If families have any questions about the census or registration, they can call the registration call center that’s been set up. The number is 540-432-3257.
