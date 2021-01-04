All 10 of the nurses working for Harrisonburg City Public Schools have received the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine, Superintendent Michael Richards said, and they will receive the second round soon.
Also soon, teachers and staff will receive the vaccine as well. School nurses were classified as priority 1a, which includes health care workers and caregivers.
Teachers and staff, including custodians, nutrition workers and anyone who comes into contact with students on a daily basis, is classified as 1b. Although Richards did not have an exact date for when they would receive the vaccine, it is his understanding that it will be soon.
But Richards has not decided whether he will require teachers and staff to receive the vaccine. While the decision whether to require students to have the vaccine must come from the state, the decision whether to require employees is in Richards' hands.
"Being in the business of teaching, my goal is to teach people well and hope they do the right thing," Richards said. "And getting the vaccine is the right thing."
Richards said he will make the decision in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health and maybe the Virginia Department of Education as well.
The VDH and VDOE have not released information about vaccine requirements, but Richards said it is being discussed.
Currently, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are not available to most students. The former has a minimum age of 16, and the latter 18.
In the hopes of educating the public more about the vaccine, Richards and the School Board will host a virtual town hall meeting on Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in conjunction with the board's usual work session. There will be doctors virtually present to answer questions that members of the public might have.
