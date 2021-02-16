After two vaccine clinics over the past few weeks, 85% of Harrisonburg City Public Schools employees have received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Superintendent Michael Richards said.
Both vaccine clinics were held on Fridays in case employees had side effects so they could have a few days to recuperate. Richards worked with the Virginia Department of Health and the city of Harrisonburg to put on the clinics.
There will be two more clinics for employees to receive their second dose of the vaccine, beginning four weeks after the first shot.
While 85% of employees have received their vaccine through the school division, more have received it through other connections they have in the community, Richards said. He added that he’s spoken to employees who were initially against getting the vaccine but have since changed their minds. While those employees could not participate in the two clinics, Richards is working with VDH to get them appointments elsewhere.
“It’s a combination of things, including public information and they see the momentum. All these people are getting the vaccine and there are no real side effects except for minor ones,” Richards said.
For his part, Richards has been blunt with HCPS employees, telling them they need to get the vaccine. He went as far as to be one of the first HCPS employees to get his first dose of the vaccine, as an example.
“I know it’s so safe, so let me show you,” Richards said.
At the end of the day, getting the vaccine is getting past the pandemic and getting students fully back in the classroom, hopefully by the fall. HCPS is looking forward to opening school up to more students beginning on March 22, Richards said.
According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, it will take about 75-80% of the general population getting the vaccine before the pandemic “can end.”
“So, while we love our 85%, we want it to be higher,” Richards said.
