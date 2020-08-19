It's been a challenging few months for area school divisions as they plan for what the 2020-21 school year will look like amid the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As new research has been released and number of cases in the area and the state have fluctuated, plans have evolved with the No. 1 goal being to keep students and faculty safe.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools initially planned for a blended learning experience, with most students in the classroom two days a week, and online learning covering the remaining three days.
But as more research began to illuminate that children are not only more likely than originally thought to contact COVID-19, they are also more likely than originally thought to pass it on.
Due to this new information, both school divisions decided to go to an almost completely virtual learning model for the opening of school with a plan to reevaluate down the road as information emerges about additional cases or a decrease in cases.
Plans have been unveiled for what this is going to look like for a majority of students, and how things like the arts will be tackled.
But a small percentage of students will be in the classroom beginning later this month.
Each school and school principal has been going through their roster of students and identifying those who are at the greatest risk to fail in a virtual-learning setting. These students include English language learners, students with disabilities, and students with emotional or behavioral issues.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards asked principals to group students into three priorities. Priority one students would be those who absolutely needed to be in the classroom four days a week to keep up with new learning. Priority two were students who ideally should be in the classroom four days a week, but for whom virtual learning could still work. Priority three was for students who would likely do OK with virtual learning.
The idea is to start with priority one students only and be ready to roll in priority two and three if and when experts feel it is safe to do, Richards said.
It's been a moving target as principals prepare their lists and reach out to families and will continue to be so until the start of school.
But for now, HCPS is expecting to start the school year on Aug. 31 with 674 students across the division in-person four days a week, Richards said. This is about 11% of the total student population.
"This includes the first priority vulnerable students as well as the pre-K students," Richards said. "Again, as we continue to hold conversations with families and we continue to consider potentially expanding to priority two vulnerable students the estimate will change."
