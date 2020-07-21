When the Harrisonburg City School Board approved its return-to-school plan earlier this month, it left room for pivots.
During a work session Tuesday night over Zoom, Superintendent Michael Richards used one of those pivots and put most of the city's students on distance learning to start the year.
“We're in a tight spot here,” Richards told the board members. “We have to do our best to keep people safe and kids engaged.”
Richards, citing rising COVID-19 numbers in regions of Virginia and other states that have opened back up since spring shutdowns, said the decision was due to concerns about the safety of returning to school under the original plan.
That plan, which was put together by a task force that has been meeting since late May and approved unanimously by the board, included a hybrid learning model with a combination of in-person and virtual learning. It also included an Aug. 31 start date to the school year.
Students in grades prekindergarten through first were to attend school in-person four days a week, with Wednesday out of the building as part of a virtual learning day for all Harrisonburg City Public Schools students.
Students in the rest of the grades would have been split into an “A” cohort and a “B” cohort. The “A” cohort would attend school on Monday and Thursday and the “B” cohort on Tuesday and Friday.
However, the plan also gave Richards leeway he could use if COVID-19 numbers spiked or if new data on the coronavirus was made available.
When new data came in, Richards didn't like what he saw.
“I can't, in good conscience, send students back to school even half the time,” he said.
Under the new plan, students in all grades would move to distance learning except those with disabilities and most of the English language learners.
“The kids who suffer the most from not being in school,” said Andy Kohen, School Board chair.
Parents, however, have the option of moving those students to distance learning if they have safety conerns.
Richards said the school system is more prepared now than it was during its “crisis mode” in the spring. He said the system now has the Virtual Virginia online platform offered by the state, as opposed to teachers, in the spring, “grabbing for whatever they could find that would work.”
Kohen, who polled the other board members to get their thoughts since a vote was not necessary because the pivots were included in the original plan, said in terms of COVID-19 tracing and testing, the country as a whole is nowhere near where it needs to be.
“And we're going to have 25,000 new residents in a week,” he said, referring to James Madison and Eastern Mennonite students returning to campus. “And that's a concern.”
The length of virtual learning has yet to be determined, but Kohen said it's expected to be for the first semester of the school year. Richards, however, said he could pivot again if the COVID-19 numbers, testing and tracing get to an acceptable level.
“We might say after nine weeks, ‘Let's bring everybody back in the building,'” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.